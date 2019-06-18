Fit Body Boot Camp Surpasses 700 Franchises through Social Media Storytelling

CHINO HILLS, Calif., June 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Everyone loves a good, authentic story. In fact, there's a science behind it. When a real-life story resonates, bodies release a 'feel good' hormone, oxytocin, which triggers a sense of togetherness – a connection. Great brands know this and utilize storytelling's power to build a base of engaged fans. There's no better example of this than Fit Body Boot Camp, the world's fastest-growing fitness boot camp franchise built entirely on sharing of human-impact stories over social media.

As the pioneer of indoor group training concepts, Fit Body Boot Camp was founded in 2009 by personal trainer & fitness industry icon/social influencer/author/podcaster Bedros Keuilian. His vision was to provide mainstream access to best-in-class professional guidance from trainers, at a fraction of the cost of expensive one-on-one personal training. With convenience in high demand in a fast-paced world, the brand's 30-minute, high intensity work out also appeals to those looking to get a good burn in a short period of time.

Having never spent a penny on traditional paid advertising, Fit Body Boot Camp uses boosted Facebook and Instagram posts to spread impactful stories of how its affordable, high-intensity workouts have on clients, as well as profiles of entrepreneurs from all walks of life who built successful Fit Body Boot Camp franchises of their own.

"Fit Body Boot Camp's mission is to inspire fitness and change lives every day. This means our focus comes down to one thing: providing the most convenient solution for sustainable weight loss. We measure our success by the number of clients experiencing life-changing results, and we share their triumphs with the world through social media," Keuilian said. "Our brand is a case study on the power of social influence and storytelling. Our client's victories are the core of our company."

Keuilian's own real-life rags-to-riches story strikes a chord with many – a self-made entrepreneur who escaped communism and poverty only to build several multiple-million-dollar global brands and businesses. In addition to the organic storytelling marketing strategy, Fit Body Boot Camp also created its own popular podcast, Beyond the Scale, which tells the inspiring stories of people who've changed their lives through fitness and health.

Fit Body Boot Camp's specialized Afterburn workouts use a combination of High Intensity Interval Training (HIIT) and Active Rest Training to get the body to burn up to twice the fat and calories that traditional workouts burn in only half the time – and keep it burning for up to 36 hours after each workout. Yet, the brand's program also extends far beyond the four walls of its camps. Fit Body Boot Camp supports client's success with personalized accountability through its personal trainers, nutrition coaching, smart goal-setting and workout adjustments.

The trend-setting marketing approach isn't the only thing the company is doing a bit different. From a business investment perspective, Fit Body Boot Camp is known as the 'anti-franchise' franchise, having no percentage-based royalty fee like most franchises. Rather, all franchisees pay a monthly flat rate that allows them to grow their business without giving an increasing percentage to the franchisor. Boasting record low startup and operating cost and multiple revenue streams, Fit Body Boot Camp is an attractive investment opportunity for potential franchisees. All told, the brand currently has nearly 500 locations open with another 200+ in development.

"Our Global Goal is to transform 100 million people worldwide through better health, fitness and mindset by the year 2025," Keuilian added. "By growing with franchisees who strive to live up to our core values of driving change and delivering excellence each and every day, we're on our way to reaching that goal."

Founded in 2009, Fit Body Boot Camp is the world's fastest growing fitness boot camp, offering members around the world affordable, high-intensity, 30-minute fat loss boot camps that challenge the body and deliver results. As an established, award-winning brand, Fit Body Boot Camp has been recognized by Inc. Magazine on its Inc. 5000 list for fastest growing companies in the United States and Entrepreneur Magazine on its Franchise 500 list. With over 600 locations in the U.S., Canada, Australia and the U.K., Fit Body Boot Camp is growing through franchising, offering a best-in-class investment for qualified prospects. For more information about Fit Body Boot Camp including franchise opportunities, please visit https://fitbodybootcamp.com/.

