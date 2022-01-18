Fit Body Boot Camp's Global Fitness Challenge Combats the Obesity Pandemic with a 100,000 combined weight loss result

"A healthy diet is the main key along with Fit Body's tough training sessions and the encouragement of the community. I'm so thankful for the support of the coaches,'' said Mengna Gao, Transformation Challenge Winner. Goa participated in the Challenge at Spring, Texas Fit Body Boot Camp and lost 28 lbs. and 25 inches during the process.

And in reviewing the results, the Fall Challenge netted a loss of nearly 25,000 inches and 17,000-pound system wide. This combined total Transformation Challenge weight loss is well over 100,000 lbs. since beginning the brand wide initiative in 2019.

"Statistically, obesity continues to be the most significant health crisis that we face. In fact, the CDC reports that in North America, nearly 45% of our adult population is statically obese and growing at an alarming rate," said Bryce Henson, Fit Body Boot Camp CEO and multi-location owner.

Sadly, nearly 3 million deaths occur per year according to the World Health Organization due to the complications from being overweight and obese.

Obesity has also dramatically compounded effects from COVID 19 and many other diseases. As most severe illnesses due to the virus are a direct result of compromised immune systems with obesity being the leading culprit.

"Obesity kills millions every year, compounds the effects of COVID as is the main health conversation we should all be having. We are unbelievably proud of our clients, coaches and owners for taking action towards their health," said Fit Body Boot Camp Founder Bedros Keuilian.

Fit Body Boot Camp will be launching its Spring Challenge on March 28. To participate, find the closest Fit Body Boot Camp location nearest you at https://fitbodybootcamp.com/.

About Fit Body Boot Camp

Founded in 2009, Fit Body Boot Camp is the world's fastest growing fitness boot camp, offering members around the world affordable, high-intensity, 30-minute fat loss boot camps that challenge the body and deliver results. As an established, award-winning brand, Fit Body Boot Camp has been recognized by Inc. Magazine on its Inc. 5000 list for fastest growing companies in the United States and Entrepreneur Magazine on its Franchise 500 list. With hundreds of locations in North America Fit Body Boot Camp is growing through franchising, offering a best-in-class investment for qualified prospects. For more information about Fit Body Boot Camp including franchise opportunities, please visit https://fitbodybootcamp.com/.

SOURCE Fit Body Boot Camp