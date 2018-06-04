Fit Factory Announces Expansion to Dallas-Fort Worth; Doubles Down on Growth in New England

BOSTON, June 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Fit Factory, a Boston-based full-service health club known for its diverse offering of fitness classes, first-class amenities, and member-first approach, today announced plans to expand into the growing Dallas-Fort Worth (DFW) market.

"As we looked at the different markets across the country where we wanted to expand, it was clear that the density and growth of Dallas, and the DFW area in general, was going to be our best bet," co-founder and CEO Matt Genes' explained. "We understand that there is established competition currently serving the Dallas area, but we believe our unique concept can really satisfy a demand that isn't currently being met. By blending affordable pricing with high-quality amenities, we are confident that we can offer the most value of any full-service health club. We could not be more enthusiastic about expanding expeditiously into DFW!"

The expansion calls for up to ten new clubs in DFW by 2020, and an additional six locations in the Greater Boston and New England markets. Fit Factory looks for spaces ranging in size from 25,000 to 35,000 square feet, with an emphasis on highway visibility and easy site access. "Selecting great sites is the first step in our formula for success." Co-founder Ryan Gadles explains, "But the old mantra 'if you build it, they will come,' doesn't work anymore. You need to be convenient, you need to offer massive value, and you need to provide your members with the best overall fitness solution that is constantly evolving to meet the latest trends."

Fit Factory was founded in 2015 by Boston natives Ryan Gadles & Matt Genes with the goal of leveraging their respective business and fitness-industry experience to deliver a superior gym experience typically reserved for high-priced, luxury clubs — at an affordable price. For more information, visit www.fitfactoryma.com.

