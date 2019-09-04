Fit Foodies Announces Grand Opening and Ribbon Cutting Event: Fun, Music, Games and Healthy Food

AUSTELL, Ga., Sept. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- A subsidiary of ISOFIT, Fit Foodies (http://www.fitfoodiesbistro.com/) recently announced that their upcoming grand opening celebration will take place on September 7, from 11:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. at 3999 Austell Road, Suite 355. The ribbon-cutting ceremony is scheduled for noon, with food samples, drinks, games, a D.J. and a kids' bounce house to follow.

Discover a new level of taste.

Fit Foodies provides a wide variety of fresh and flavorful food experiences to meet the varying needs of its clients, while working to constantly expand its menu. Fit Foodies owners Andree Simmons and Jason Miller seek to put a healthy twist on familiar favorites and take pride in thinking outside of the "grilled chicken and steamed broccoli box." Their mission is to provide inspiring, wholesome dining options that satisfy customers' nutritional needs AND taste buds.

"Fit Foodies is truly a labor of love, born from a passion for making healthy taste great," said Simmons. "Our goal is to provide fresh, flavorful food that will both excite your palate and help you reach your fitness goals."

About Fit Foodies Bistro (ISOFIT LLC)

Fit Foodies is spreading the word about Fabulous, Fit and Fresh foods with a new restaurant location in Austell, Georgia. The Fit Foodies menu was developed based on customer and staff favorites from the ISOFIT Meals prepared meal service, and all menu items are within the 500-calories range. Fit Foodies also offers flexible options to help diners lower their carb and calorie intake, with smart substitutions like riced cauliflower for white rice. Learn more about the Fit Foodies menu at: www.FitFoodiesBistro.com. For more information on ISOFIT Meals, visit www.isofitmeals.com.

