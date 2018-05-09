Fit For A King: UTC Aerospace Systems Providing Key Power Transmission Components For America's Most Powerful Helicopter, The Sikorsky CH-53K King Stallion

UTC Aerospace Systems plays a pivotal role in the King Stallion's power system, providing the power transmission system for the tail rotor, including drive shafts, couplings and bearing assemblies. For enhanced reliability, the drive shaft system is constructed of titanium and high-strength aluminum to reduce corrosion, while decreasing weight. At the same time, the entire drive shaft system is designed with a high degree of damage and ballistic tolerance to increase aircraft survivability in combat environments. Unlike flexible disc couplings, which typically need to be replaced at regular intervals over the life of the aircraft, UTC Aerospace Systems couplings are qualified to last the life of the helicopter, further reducing required maintenance.

In addition, the company also provides the King Stallion's disconnect mechanism, which decouples the drive shaft in the tail and assists in allowing it to fold automatically when the pilot presses a button in the cockpit. By folding its main rotor as well, the CH-53K is thus fully shipboard compatible, capable of operating on the busy and crowded flight decks of aircraft carriers and amphibious assault ships, and then folding into a compact size to enable storage and maintenance to be performed either on deck or in the limited space of shipboard hangars.

UTC Aerospace Systems' Rome, New York, facility—which manufactures the King Stallion's power transmission system—was recently recognized by Sikorsky as the CH-53K Supplier of the Year for the critical responsiveness and support the site provided during the King Stallion flight test program.

Currently on pace to achieve initial operational capability (IOC) in 2019 and deployment in 2023-2024, the Department of Defense's program of record is 200 King Stallions. Ultimately, the helicopter will support the U.S. Marine Corps in missions such as humanitarian aid, troop transport, casualty evacuation (CASEVAC), support of special operations forces, and combat search and rescue (CSAR).

"UTC Aerospace Systems is proud to support the Marines by providing advanced power transmission technologies that help make the King Stallion more reliable, while reducing maintenance and weight," said Electric, Environmental and Engine Systems President Tim White. "We're also proud to have been recognized by Sikorsky for our support of the CH-53K program. We look forward to continuing to work with both the Marines and Sikorsky as America's most powerful helicopter begins operations and beyond."

