Fit For Christ Sisters - A Virtual Community for Women Over 40

Ignite Your Faith, Transform Your Fitness, and Embrace Sisterhood: Join Fit for Christ Sisters.

DUMFRIES, Va., July 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Liz Faison, certified trainer , and stretch therapist, is the founder of Fit For Christ Sisters, a leading fitness and wellness organization dedicated to empowering women. Her passion for spiritual, mental, and physical wellness has allowed her to build an expanding virtual community aimed at providing support, encouragement, and resources to women over 40. The online platform offers a transformative fitness experience that can be accessed from the comfort of one's home, at any time and at an affordable cost.

Liz Faison

Liz Faison, the heart and soul behind Fit for Christ Sisters , has a deeply personal motivation for starting this initiative. Having struggled with childhood obesity and tragically losing her mother to obesity, Liz began her fitness journey and, in the process, developed a desire to see other women find the freedom and joy she has discovered.

"I wanted to create a space where women could come together, support one another, and truly embrace the joy of being fit and healthy," says Liz. "Our virtual community provides a sanctuary where women over 40 can find inspiration, motivation, and the necessary tools to achieve their fitness goals."

The message that Liz aims to convey to all her subscribers is simple yet powerful: "YOU CAN DO IT." With her online community, women can now embark on a transformative fitness journey surrounded by like-minded individuals who will cheer them every step of the way.

Members have the freedom to exercise for just 30 minutes a day, tailored to their schedule, all from the comfort of their own homes. The accessibility and affordability of this platform make it an ideal choice for busy women who want to prioritize their health and wellness.

Fitness plans are curated to fit each member's fitness goal, whether it may be to lose weight, gain muscle or just to maintain their current physique. Supplements are available for purchase and come in a variety of vegan, non-vegan, and vegetarian options. Members also have access to one-on-one consultations with Fit For Christ Sister's trained professionals to discuss goals, progress, nutrition, and more!

One delighted member, Laurie T., shared her experience with Fit for Christ Sisters, stating, "I cannot emphasize enough how transformative the experience has been for me. From the moment I started my fitness journey, Liz has been an invaluable source of guidance, motivation, and expertise. I feel strong and ready to take on my 60s, being in the best shape of my life! Thank you, Liz!"

Fit for Christ Sisters invites women over 40 who are seeking a supportive, like-minded community and a path to a healthier lifestyle to join their online platform. Start your journey to wholeness today by visiting their website at www.fitforchristsisters.com or calling 571-437-8641.

