FIT KING Announces the Launch of the Recovery Pro Full Leg Compression Massage Boots for Sports Enthusiasts

NEW YORK, June 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- FIT KING, a leading brand in smart home rehabilitation solutions, is excited to announce the launch of their latest upgraded product, the Recovery Pro Full Leg Compression Massage Boots. Set to be released in June, these boots are designed to meet the needs of sports enthusiasts, providing a higher level of muscle massage experience.

The Recovery Pro Full Leg Compression Massage Boots offer powerful features to cater to a wide range of needs. Whether it's for a pre-workout warm-up or a post-workout quick recovery, these boots deliver precise and comfortable massages. They effectively reduce pain and soreness, improve blood circulation, alleviate muscle stiffness, and reduce swelling. Whether you are an intense athlete, a regular exerciser, or an elderly individual in need of daily relaxation, the Recovery Pro is the ideal choice.

Key Upgrades of the Recovery Pro Full Leg Compression Massage Boots (FT-091A&FT-109A):

Enhanced Pressure Range : The pressure range has been upgraded from 30-110mmHg to 40-150mmHg, providing a more powerful massage intensity that penetrates deep into the muscles, relieving fatigue and tension.

: The pressure range has been upgraded from 30-110mmHg to 40-150mmHg, providing a more powerful massage intensity that penetrates deep into the muscles, relieving fatigue and tension. More Massage Intensity Levels : The new product offers 12 intensity levels compared to the previous 7 levels, allowing users to choose more precise massage intensities according to their needs and preferences, achieving a personalized massage experience.

: The new product offers 12 intensity levels compared to the previous 7 levels, allowing users to choose more precise massage intensities according to their needs and preferences, achieving a personalized massage experience. Expanded Time Options : The Recovery Pro's time options have been expanded from 4 to 10 settings, enabling users to customize the duration of their massages to meet individual preferences and schedules.

: The Recovery Pro's time options have been expanded from 4 to 10 settings, enabling users to customize the duration of their massages to meet individual preferences and schedules. Extended Standby Time: The new product's standby time has been extended from 3 hours to 3.5 hours, providing a longer usage window for users to fully enjoy the soothing effects of the massage.

Preorder start from 6/3 - 6/10 and Get an extra $50 Discount!

Early Bird Special: 6/11 - 6/30. Original Price: $499.99 Now: $399.99!

For more information and to purchase products, please visit the official FIT KING online store at www.fitkingshop.com. You can also find our products on Amazon

