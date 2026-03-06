FIT KING Reinforces Long-Term Commitment to Inclusive Performance at CAF's "Defying Limits" Los Angeles Gala

LOS ANGELES, March 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- FIT KING proudly partnered with the Challenged Athletes Foundation (CAF) in support of its inaugural Defying Limits Los Angeles Gala, an evening that raised more than $600,000 to expand access to adaptive sports and athletic opportunity.

For FIT KING, this partnership represents more than event sponsorship — it reflects a long-term commitment to inclusive performance, equitable recovery access, and the belief that athletic potential exists in every body.

Recovery as Access. Performance as Dignity.

As a global recovery technology brand, FIT KING has long focused on helping athletes train harder, recover smarter, and perform sustainably. But performance is not defined solely by elite competition — it is defined by opportunity.

Adaptive athletes face unique physical demands, often navigating higher recovery needs, limited equipment access, and inconsistent support systems. FIT KING believes recovery should never be a privilege — it should be part of the infrastructure that enables confidence, independence, and long-term participation in sport.

"Movement is transformative," said at FIT KING. "When access to sport expands, lives expand. Our role is to ensure recovery tools evolve alongside athletic ambition — for every athlete."

Building Toward LA28 and Beyond

With Los Angeles preparing to host the 2028 Olympic and Paralympic Games, the adaptive sports movement is entering a pivotal chapter. FIT KING sees this moment not only as a cultural milestone, but as a strategic inflection point.

The brand's long-term strategy includes:

Expanding recovery accessibility within adaptive sports communities

Supporting grassroots programs that build sustainable athlete pathways

Collaborating with nonprofit partners to integrate recovery education and technology into year-round programming

Developing product innovation informed by diverse athletic needs

Through its collaboration with CAF, FIT KING aims to help create an ecosystem where adaptive athletes have access not only to equipment and training — but to professional-grade recovery support that sustains their journey.

From Product to Purpose

At the Defying Limits Gala, more than 400 leaders from sports, business, and philanthropy gathered to champion resilience and possibility. For FIT KING, the evening reinforced a clear truth: recovery is not simply about muscle relief — it is about restoring strength, protecting longevity, and empowering continued participation.

FIT KING's contribution to the event included both financial support and recovery equipment designed to assist athletes in maintaining peak condition throughout training cycles and competition seasons.

But the brand's commitment extends beyond one evening.

FIT KING believes in a long-term vision for inclusive performance. The brand is committed to building a future where recovery innovation supports inclusivity — where adaptive athletes have the same access to performance tools as anyone pursuing their athletic goals.

A Broader Vision of Performance

FIT KING believes the future of sport is inclusive. As adaptive sports visibility increases globally, the brand intends to play an active role in shaping a recovery landscape that evolves alongside it.

By aligning with organizations like CAF, FIT KING reinforces its belief that performance technology should not only elevate elite outcomes — it should expand human possibility.

As momentum builds toward LA28, FIT KING remains committed to partnerships that strengthen communities, reduce barriers, and redefine what it means to perform — and to recover — without limits.

