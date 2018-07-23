Fit Tech Platform Style.me Partners With Skinnygirl Apparel

NEW YORK, Sept. 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Revolutionary virtual styling solution Style.me has partnered with Bethenny Frankel's lifestyle brand, Skinnygirl in an effort to inhance the e-commerce experience for customers in one of the most challenging consumer fashion fit segments, denim. The Style.me platform launched earlier this year with their proprietary Styling & Fit Solution technology. Skinnygirl is the latest brand to integrate Style.me's 3D fitting room, providing a personalized and seamless shopping experience for users.

Skinnygirl debuted its first denim collection this week that includes jeans sold in sizes 24-32 and 14W-24W along with tops avalible in XS-XL. When shopping, consumers will be able to uitlize Style.me's interactive platform that uses simpe customer measurments to generate a personalized avatar to help them find the right size and perfect fit. Style.me's breakthrough concept provides consumers the ability to have a 360-degree visual of how they would look in selected items, so shoppers are able to virtually try-on each style from the comfort of their own device(s).

"Style.me's fitting room is all about providing a personalized and fun experience allowing shoppers to confidently purchase online," said Rufus Parkinson, CEO of Style.me. "We are thrilled to be working with Skinnygirl and are excited that body positivity and inclusivity will be at the for front of this partnership."

About Style.me: Style.me is a revolutionary virtual styling solution for fashion brands to provide online shoppers with a personalized and social shopping experience. A powerful plugin for any e-commerce platform, it integrates a 3D virtual fitting room to any online retail website, solving the biggest pain points that online apparel retailers are facing: low conversions and high return rates. Style.me was founded in 2015 with the aim of transforming the fashion ecommerce experience and has developed proprietary technology in 3D scanning, patented 3D geometric deform, simulation and layering technology.

MEDIA CONTACT:



TURNER | Grace Otto



212-889-1700



Grace.Otto@turnerpr.com

SOURCE Style.me

Related Links

http://www.style.me

