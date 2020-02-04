fit20 USA Announces Appointment of New CEO

STAFFORD, Va., Feb. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of fit20 USA announced today that Aqil Radjab, CFE, has been appointed as the Company's new Chief Executive Officer.

New fit20 CEO Aqil Radjab, CFE

"We are very excited that Aqil is joining our team in the U.S., especially given our growth trajectory," said Dr. Ben Litalien, Chief Development Officer. "His expertise in franchising, leadership skills, and strong relationship with the fit20 brand make him the ideal person to build and accelerate our US strategic plans. He joins our team as we are experiencing strong acceptance of the concept by franchisees, regional developers and our members."

Radjab was a franchisee of BNI (Business Network International) in the Netherlands in 2007 and acquired the master franchise in 2013, including Flemish Belgium. After building a successful network, his master franchise was purchased by the Global BNI Franchisor late last year. Radjab and his wife, Sascha, are also fit20 multi-Studio franchisees in The Netherlands with nine Studios open and operating, and he is a founding partner in the fit20 USA Master Franchise. Radjab is a Certified Franchise Executive and a graduate of the Georgetown University Franchise Management Certificate program in Washington, DC.

"I am honored to accept this appointment to lead our efforts for expanding fit20 in the U.S.," said Radjab. "This is the perfect time to expand fit20 in the USA, helping to improve the quality of life for so many. I can't wait to see the impact that we will have for our members, and all the people that are so passionately involved with fit20."

The fit20 concept is unique, offering Members a weekly session with a personal trainer for an intense slow-motion resistance work-out, ensuring a safe and optimal fitness experience. A circuit of specialized strength training machines is used to create a full body workout that increases strength and vitality. Click here for animation video.

The key elements of the fit20 training approach include:

- always with a personal trainer and by appointment

- exercise without changing clothes or showering in a climate-controlled environment

- no distracting music, mirrors or group workouts

- only 20 minutes once per week

After a decade of development, Walter Vendel, the founder and CEO of fit20 Franchise BV, opened the first fit20 Studio in Zwolle, The Netherlands. There are now more than 17,000 members in over 150 fit20 Studios Worldwide including The Netherlands, Belgium, USA, UK, Qatar, New Zealand, Germany, the Caribbean, France and Sweden. Three more countries are expected to come online in 2020. fit20 USA is a master franchisee of fit20 Franchise BV.

fit20 USA offers individual Studio franchises but is primarily focused on attracting Regional Developers to build out key markets with their own fit20 Studios, as well as, identifying and supporting independent franchisees within their market. According to Litalien, "Regional Developers are the core of our expansion strategy for the U.S." The fit20 US Regional Developer option is for qualified candidates in markets with 1M or more in population. The first Regional Developer in the U.S. was signed for Jacksonville, Florida and deals for several major markets are in the works.

About fit20 USA

fit20 is a unique, high-intensity, 20-minute training method that improves strength, vitality and mental focus. Members always work with a specialized personal trainer in a private, noise-free environment, geared to accommodate busy schedules and reflect personal physical requirements. The once-a-week training session is by appointment, so no time is wasted waiting. The climate-controlled environment offers state-of-the-art equipment with individualized attention – no group workouts, distracting music or mirrors. Sign up online or call 833-fit20-US for a "FIT" -- free introductory training with no obligation to join. Follow fit20 on Twitter @fit20USA and on Facebook.com/fit20USA. Click here to learn more.

About fit20 USA Franchising

fit20 USA is a Master Franchisee of fit20 BV based in the Netherlands. Offering single-Studio and Regional Developer franchise programs, fit20 USA Franchising is focused on rapid expansion across the U.S. with strategic partners. For more information on the regional developer franchise program visit www.fit20usafranchise.com.

