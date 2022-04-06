FIT4MOM BRINGS BACK MOMS WITH A MISSION® FOR EARTH DAY WITH BEACH AND PARK CLEANUPS AROUND THE NATION

SAN DIEGO, April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- FIT4MOM, a leading wellness company for moms, is relaunching its philanthropic project, Moms With A Mission® , this month with national Mother Earth Community Clean-ups. With nearly 2,000 individual class locations, 1,850 instructors, and 300 franchise owners nationwide, FIT4MOM reaches tens of thousands of moms all over the United States every day. Through Moms With A Mission®, FIT4MOM aims to unite these moms and provide them with the opportunity to give back and create change for their children—one community at a time.

Moms With A Mission is kicking off their first philanthropic project of 2022 will surrounding Earth Day, April 15-20th, with beach and park cleanups at participating FIT4MOM franchise locations across the country. Not only will these cleanups help conserve, enhance, and give back to the communities of our FIT4MOM villages, they will teach their children about philanthropy and how to be kind to Mother Earth. FIT4MOM is committed to its core values and RIPPLE —which they define as modeling wellness, kindness, and philanthropy to their kids, fellow moms, and community—is a value Moms With A Mission will directly strengthen and support.