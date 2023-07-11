FIT4MOM® LAUNCHES THEIR FIRST-EVER PRENATAL & POSTNATAL FITNESS CERTIFICATION AT IDEA® WORLD

SAN DIEGO, July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- FIT4MOM, a leading national women's fitness franchise, is excited to launch their first-ever course available to all fitness professionals, the FIT4MOM Prenatal & Postnatal Fitness Certification, at IDEA World on July 16th! With over 22 years of expertise, FIT4MOM is thrilled to release this comprehensive course that breaks down the science behind training the changing female mind and body, providing a deep dive into prenatal and postnatal fitness education.

The course will be available online later this summer, but IDEA World attendees will have the opportunity to be the first to get their certification during FIT4MOM's live training on July 16th from 8:00 am - 5:00 pm PT with founder Lisa Druxman and their education team.

"IDEA is proud to support the launch of FIT4MOM's Pre & Postnatal Fitness Certification," says Amy Boone Thompson, owner, and CEO of IDEA Health & Fitness Association. "We are dedicated to empowering mothers on their unique journey, providing fitness professionals with the knowledge and tools to support women at every stage of motherhood. By completing this advanced course, fitness professionals will gain the skills and confidence to help moms thrive in all aspects of life. We look forward to IDEA® World attendees embracing the transformative power of fitness and empowering mothers to find strength and joy in their journey."

Since 2001, FIT4MOM has been the leader of prenatal and postnatal fitness, supporting hundreds of thousands of moms across the nation through their network of franchise owners and instructors. They have created extensive fitness certification courses that have been completed by over 10,000 FIT4MOM instructors nationwide. With this brand-new certification, FIT4MOM aims to expand their community of instructors and empower fitness professionals to connect with moms at every age and stage of motherhood.

"With nearly 4 million births per year, it's crucial to equip fitness professionals with the knowledge and tools required to guide moms on their unique fitness journeys," explains FIT4MOM founder Lisa Druxman. "I could not be more excited to support all fitness professionals with this certification and to train in person at IDEA World!"

To learn more about FIT4MOM's Prenatal & Postnatal Fitness Certification or to join the waiting list for the online release, visit FIT4MOM's website. To join their live training at IDEA World on July 16th, register here. For all media inquiries, please contact Lanette Gardiner at [email protected].

SOURCE FIT4MOM