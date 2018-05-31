Fitango Health Announces the Fitango Oncology™ Precision Medicine Platform for Oncology and Chronic Care Providers

NEW YORK, May 31, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Fitango Health, a leading global provider of integrated care management and patient engagement software, is announcing a transformative new solution, called Fitango Oncology™ at the 2018 ASCO (American Society of Clinical Oncology) Annual Meeting in Chicago. This end-to-end solution is the first of its kind for both oncology and chronic care to integrate decision-support, treatment communication, along with enabling and engaging both patients and their families to be informed and involved throughout their journey.

The platform makes personalized medicine a reality for healthcare providers and cancer patients along their Cancer Journey™ by selecting the most appropriate treatment strategies, resulting in improved outcomes and cost containment.

"With novel molecular capabilities and targeted treatments, combined with traditional clinical approaches, we take the decision-support process to new heights," said Dr. Dov Biran, the founder and CEO of Fitango Health. "We are excited to introduce this extended functionality into our platform and bring this vision to reality."

A key differentiator within the enhanced solution is the ability to create digitized treatment pathways from current, evidence-based sources (such as NCCN, ASCO guidelines, ESMO, etc.) or for the building of custom, 'homegrown' guidelines. The Fitango Pathway Builder is the first in the market to be built specifically for oncology teams. This comprehensive enablement also includes molecular tumor board capabilities, clinical trial access, access to genetic information, telemedicine, and remote-patient monitoring to ensure constant monitoring.

Clinicians and researchers can access a single application for the oncology pathways, genetics data, clinical trials, and treatment regimens further optimizing and streamlining treatment protocol and communication. Fitango Oncology™ empowers all stakeholders along the oncology care continuum with the tools and insights they needed to implement precision medicine practices while achieving their value-based goals.

"Treatments under development and released on a daily basis can save the lives of cancer patients while improving quality of life and controlling costs," stated Matthew Morris, COO at Fitango Health. "But these efforts have historically been supported with multiple technology vendors and products, if available at all. Fitango Health is bringing all the information necessary for better outcomes into one intuitive platform."

About Fitango Health:

Fitango Health, a leading provider of digital health technology, was founded by a group of healthcare specialists and experienced entrepreneurs. Our mission is to help healthcare organizations move towards value-based healthcare by improving the monitoring of collaborative care, reducing unnecessary hospitalizations, and increasing care plan adherence at a lower cost. We aim to extend care beyond the point-of-care with the goal of a healthier overall population.

Media Contact:

Lucy Gleeson

196171@email4pr.com

858-342-9500

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fitango-health-announces-the-fitango-oncology-precision-medicine-platform-for-oncology-and-chronic-care-providers-300657141.html

SOURCE Fitango Health, Inc.