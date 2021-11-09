Fitango Health Launched Today FITANGO DUO: A Virtual Care SaaS Platform for Health Experts

NEW YORK, Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fitango Health launched today Fitango Duo, the latest offering in their line of virtual healthcare products. Fitango Duo, a cloud-based SaaS solution, is a first-of-its-kind health software seamlessly connecting health experts to their clients, reimagining the digital health and wellness experience. Specifically designed to support health and wellness entrepreneurs in any specialty, Fitango Duo is appropriate for independent physicians, mental health professionals, dietitians/nutritionists, health coaches, and other health practitioners.

Fitango Health is the first to offer a complete SaaS-based virtual health platform for health and wellness providers of all sizes, offering an exciting new way for health practitioners to provide a continuous, virtual experience to their patients and clients.

Fitango Duo was developed on top of Fitango Ensemble - Fitango's innovative API-based Healthcare components technology. Delivering the next generation of patient/client experience technology to users, Fitango Duo, fosters open communication and health information exchange between experts of all kinds and their clients. It also enables clinicians and health experts to curate custom, branded content with its innovative health content management system (H-CMS) and studio capabilities. The H-CMS functionality enables users to build and curate a variety of digital health assets for health consumers including recovery plans, adaptive assessments, educational materials, and medication plans. Custom content creation allows experts to produce materials that support their brand and provide a truly personalized experience for their clients. The platform also enables the building and distributing of digital protocols and guidelines/pathways for clinicians, supporting collaboration among health and wellness experts in collaborative practices.

Fitango Duo offers a complete solution for health practitioners to build strong client relationships and help clients achieve real and lasting health outcomes. With Duo, health practitioners can now deliver a higher standard of care without the barriers of lengthy and costly implementations. Fitango Duo offers instant software access via the Web and mobile (iOS and Android).

"We are excited to be able to pioneer this domain by offering a robust solution to various practitioners," says Dr. Dov Biran, Founder and CEO at Fitango Health. "Virtual solutions of this caliber are often prohibitively cumbersome and expensive for health and wellness entrepreneurs and small companies. It is our vision that Fitango Duo allows experts and their clients to connect in a fast and seamless way, empowering people everywhere to collaborate with experts and make better health and wellness decisions."

Features and benefits of Fitango Duo include:

White-labeled digital health platform

Active patient/client and family engagement

Custom digital content building

Digital prescribe of content to patients/customers

Monitoring patients/customers outcomes

Instant access for rapid implementation

Unlimited Telehealth and secure messaging capabilities

Innovative predictive-based population health

Web and mobile (native) based solution

Scalable and with a variety of optional capabilities (campaigns management, cohort management, preemptive screening, and more)

Fitango Duo is available immediately and is offered on a free trial basis followed by a low cost tiered pricing structure based on chosen components of the platform. For more information on Fitango Duo, please visit www.fitangohealth.com/fitango-duo.

About Fitango Health: Fitango Health, Inc. is a leading patient experience company reimagining healthcare delivery based on active patient/client and family engagement. By enabling health practitioners of all kinds to empower, educate, and engage patients during their health journey, Fitango Health helps their customers embrace digital transformation and stay on the cutting edge of care.

