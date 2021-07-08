FITBENCH® FREE Debuts As First Home Gym All-in-One Workout Bench

OCONOMOWOC, Wis., July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As the global pandemic fueled widespread adoption of home workouts, FITBENCH is introducing its first all-in-one workout bench designed for use at home. The lightweight, space-saving FITBENCH FREE is also the company's first model that is made entirely in the United States.

This all-in-one FITBENCH FREE workout bench comes fully loaded with four sets of dumbbells, a kettlebell, a slam ball, six FITBANDS, five anchor points for FITBANDS, a cushioned top with six elevation positions and extra storage space for the accessories. The new FITBENCH FREE accommodates multiple exercisers, is lightweight and easily transportable, and is ideal for home gyms or commercial applications.

"We are so excited to add this innovative solution to our growing product line as the demand for home equipment has skyrocketed," said Tyler Danen, owner and CEO of FITBENCH. "Our deliberate decision to build it directly in the U.S. stemmed from our love of this country and the desire to keep jobs and dollars here."

Made of high-density polyethylene plastic – the same durable material that's used in tough YETI® coolers – the FITBENCH FREE weighs just 80 pounds and measures 46.5 inches long, 17 inches wide, and 16.5 inches high. Featuring two fixed wheels for mobility, it is easily transportable, making it ideal for home gyms, high-end gyms, or commercial applications.

Based on the popular commercial FITBENCH models, the FITBENCH FREE is equipped with:

Four commercial-grade hexagon dumbbells (10, 15, 20, & 25 pounds)

One 15-pound commercial slam ball

One 18-pound commercial kettlebell

FITBANDS® Package (6 resistance bands, 6 handles, 2 ankle straps)

Five anchor points for FITBANDS

Anti-microbial molded, cushioned top with 6 elevation positions

Extra storage space for accessories

Shelf for tablet or phone

Plus, FITBENCH will be officially launching its new FITBENCH Train app in the upcoming quarter. Available for both Android and iOS, the app provides hundreds of follow-along workouts. Users can place their phone or tablet in the specially designed compartment of the FITBENCH FREE for convenient access during exercise.

"We invested a long time in designing, testing, tweaking and retesting this bench to ensure the same quality and results as our commercial models," Danen added.

The FITBENCH FREE made its official debut at the annual Independence Day parade in the company's global headquarters hometown of Oconomowoc, Wisc. To ramp up production of the new product, the company is sponsoring a 30-day Kickstarter campaign through August 1 at https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/fitbench/fitbench-free-the-all-in-one-space-saving-workout-bench.

Kickstarter donors earn rewards and exclusive pricing for the FITBENCH FREE:

FREE Naked – without accessories (MSRP = $895)

$695 – Early-bird through July 17 ; (save $200 , plus a free year of app)

– Early-bird through ; (save , plus a free year of app) $745 – Kickstarter pricing (save $150 )

FREE Loaded (MSRP = $1495)

$1045 – Early-bird through July 17 (save $450 , plus a free year of app)

– Early-bird through (save , plus a free year of app) $1145 – Kickstarter pricing (save $350 )

Preorders for the United States also can be taken at www.fitbench.com, and begin shipping in early October. International orders will be available in 2022.

About FITBENCH

FITBENCH is the all-in-one, space-saving workout bench. We innovate safe and space-saving fitness solutions. Our products are thoughtfully designed to maintain workout intensity and variety, while facilitating quick exercise transitions in a safe and neat manner. These robust, organized, and portable benches deliver exceptional performance that drives participation at boutique studios, health clubs, and vertical market fitness facilities. We are the Benchmark of Fitness.

