FITBIOMICS REVEALS TOP 5 GUT TRENDS TO WATCH FOR IN 2025

Expert Scientists from Leading NYC Biotech Company Provide Insightful Forecast for the Future of Gut Health

NEW YORK, Dec. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The awareness of gut health as a cornerstone of overall health continues to gain momentum. FitBiomics , a leading biotechnology company using optimized scientific innovations to create next-generation probiotics, today announced its top five gut health trend predictions for 2025, shaping the future of wellness and healthcare. The single biggest overarching element that influences all of these emerging trends? The mighty microbiome.

"FitBiomics is at the forefront of revolutionizing gut health by unlocking the power of the microbiome—the very foundation of vitality and wellness," said Dr. Jonathan Scheiman, Co-founder and CEO of FitBiomics. "As society grapples with an escalating health crisis, consumers are seeking innovative and reliable solutions. There has never been a bigger need, and demand, for accelerating health innovations that are affordable and accessible to consumers. FitBiomics is leading the charge in preventive care, and is uniquely positioned to deliver timely, transformative health solutions that redefine the future of well-being."

FitBiomics' trend forecast for 2025 includes:

Shattering the Taboo Ceiling in Women's Healthcare— "The movement around women's rights and healthcare has been on a steady incline, but 2025 will be a year for true transformation," said Carolina Barsa , Co-Founder and Chief Innovation & Brand Officer of FitBiomics. "With more at stake, women are uniting to advocate for key concerns, with a growing emphasis on longevity and holistic well-being." We can expect to see a greater focus on preventive health (both mental and physical) with greater recognition of the link between gut, immune, and hormone health. Reproductive health is also evolving, with growing demand for solutions that span from fertility to post-partum care. With menopause taking center stage, younger women will begin looking for ways to get ahead of symptoms while older women will seek relief. Across all generations, women will drive demand for innovative solutions that address the root causes of the energy and fatigue concerns that impact a significant portion of the population.

Gone are the days of gatekeeping "health hacks" for the rich and famous; biohacking is becoming the wellness trend for all. One of the fastest growing industries in the wellness economy, the biohacking market is projected to grow to by 2030. While women have traditionally led the biohacking movement due to historical exclusion from healthcare research, men— especially aging baby boomers—are no longer taking a passive attitude towards their health. Fueled by post-COVID concerns and a renewed focus on prevention, older men will be increasingly investing in biohacking measures. As millions of Americans live with the effects of long COVID and chronic disease, accessible biohacking practices such as gut health optimization and biological data tracking will be essential for living healthier and longer lives. Entrepreneurship Ignites a New Era in Consumer Health— The creation of biotech start-ups focused on health consumerism will be pivotal in disrupting the antiquated $7 trillion wellness economy. Americans want to be consumers, not patients, and they are interested in being active and in control of their health. This desire enables new market opportunities for startups and businesses to deliver true innovation. Biotech entrepreneurship will be a turning point in solving for greater consumer intelligence and growing demand for real science and innovation over marketing hype to address health needs. Relatedly, we foresee people moving away from unaccredited social media influencers. Instead, there will be a rise in doctors, nutritionists, and dieticians as trusted online authorities countering medical misinformation. In 2025, we will see technology and entrepreneurship accelerate the transformation of our outdated healthcare system.

The creation of biotech start-ups focused on health consumerism will be pivotal in disrupting the antiquated wellness economy. Americans want to be consumers, not patients, and they are interested in being active and in control of their health. This desire enables new market opportunities for startups and businesses to deliver true innovation. Biotech entrepreneurship will be a turning point in solving for greater consumer intelligence and growing demand for real science and innovation over marketing hype to address health needs. Relatedly, we foresee people moving away from unaccredited social media influencers. Instead, there will be a rise in doctors, nutritionists, and dieticians as trusted online authorities countering medical misinformation. In 2025, we will see technology and entrepreneurship accelerate the transformation of our outdated healthcare system. Prioritizing Proactive, Preventive Care— There will be a growing emphasis on maintaining a healthy gut to prevent chronic illnesses, boost immunity, mitigate fatigue, enhance muscle function, and improve mental health. Concierge medicine will rise in popularity as a "one stop shop" for personalized, high-touch care that positions gut health as the linchpin of overall wellness. Advancements in telehealth and at-home testing are breaking down barriers for patients who previously delayed seeking care, particularly for embarrassing digestive symptoms. With these early diagnostic tools becoming more accurate and affordable, people will increasingly opt for these tests and preventative scans in collaboration with integrative practitioners in the quest for longevity. Holistic interventions, including diet and exercise, are now more readily accepted as essential to healthcare. According to the CDC, 80% of Americans do not meet aerobic and strength exercise recommendations. Relatedly, as more people use telemedicine to obtain GLP-1s for weight loss, more insurers will require fitness regimens for GLP-1 coverage, both to accentuate efficacy as well as alleviate known side-effects such as muscle loss. Additionally, Doctors of Osteopathic Medicine (referred to as DOs) and practitioners of alternative Eastern medicine methods will be in great demand, due to their highly individualized and patient-focused approach.

There will be a growing emphasis on maintaining a healthy gut to prevent chronic illnesses, boost immunity, mitigate fatigue, enhance muscle function, and improve mental health. Concierge medicine will rise in popularity as a "one stop shop" for personalized, high-touch care that positions gut health as the linchpin of overall wellness. Advancements in telehealth and at-home testing are breaking down barriers for patients who previously delayed seeking care, particularly for embarrassing digestive symptoms. With these early diagnostic tools becoming more accurate and affordable, people will increasingly opt for these tests and preventative scans in collaboration with integrative practitioners in the quest for longevity. Holistic interventions, including diet and exercise, are now more readily accepted as essential to healthcare. According to the CDC, 80% of Americans do not meet aerobic and strength exercise recommendations. Relatedly, as more people use telemedicine to obtain GLP-1s for weight loss, more insurers will require fitness regimens for GLP-1 coverage, both to accentuate efficacy as well as alleviate known side-effects such as muscle loss. Additionally, Doctors of Osteopathic Medicine (referred to as DOs) and practitioners of alternative Eastern medicine methods will be in great demand, due to their highly individualized and patient-focused approach. AI-Powered Biotech for Groundbreaking Health Solutions—Artificial intelligence is revolutionizing gut health by creating new models for evaluating human performance and longevity, ultimately expediting the discovery of new solutions. These new data sets enable improvements in accuracy of diagnostic medicine, such as predicting success for clinical trials and expediting assessments of new modalities. AI is emerging as an innovative technology for evaluating health data and patient medical records to not only identify conditions faster, but to provide personalized treatment plans. From a discovery perspective, AI can help identify leads earlier in the drug development process or find alternative functions for "failed drugs" to repurpose for new uses. This technology will be essential to disrupting the standard model that requires 10 years and billions of dollars to develop drugs and therapies (with a less than 10% success rate once they enter the market).

The shift to focusing on health span over lifespan will be heightened in 2025, especially amidst growing fears of disease, including the significant rise of cancer and diabetes in young people. With 43% of US consumers prioritizing gut health, and a growing awareness of the power of the microbiome, we can expect even more research to emerge that leverages gut bacteria to address key health concerns.

About FitBiomics

FitBiomics is a leading biotechnology company that is enhancing human health and wellness by decoding the microbiome of the most fit and healthy people in the world, then translating that biological information into next-generation nutrition. The company has a bold vision to fundamentally change the way we understand and optimize our bodies by accelerating innovations into the global wellness economy. Based on cutting-edge findings from the Wyss Institute for Biologically Inspired Engineering at Harvard and dedicated to promoting health equity, FitBiomics has created a suite of clinically validated products to address significant consumer health concerns. The company's first two products are Nella and V•Nella. Nella is designed to support better digestion and sleep, while V•Nella is designed to reduce fatigue and promote energy and endurance, with more products to come from their innovation platform. For more information visit: https://FitBiomics.com/

