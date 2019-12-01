Fitbit Cyber Monday Deals (2019): Versa 2, Charge 3, Alta HR, Blaze & Flex Fitbit Watch Deals Rated by Deal Tomato
Comparison of the best Cyber Monday Fitbit deals for 2019, including the Fitbit Charge 3
Dec 01, 2019, 17:30 ET
BOSTON, Dec. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Find all the best Fitbit deals for Cyber Monday 2019. The list below contains links to the Versa, Charge 3, Charge 2 and Alta HR activity tracker deals, as reviewed and updated by the team at Deal Tomato.
Best Fitbit deals:
- Save up to 75% on the latest Fitbit smartwatches, activity trackers & bands at Walmart - click the link for the latest prices on the latest Fitbit models such as the Versa 2, Charge 3 & more top-rated activity tracker
- Save up to $60 on Fitbit Versa 2, Ionic & more Fitbit models - check the full range of Fitbit activity trackers, smartwatches & smart scales on sale until end of 12/2 at the Fitbit online store
- Save up to 43% on a wide range of Fitbit Versa, Ionic, Charge, Alta & Surge activity trackers & smartwatches at Amazon
- $50 off the Fitbit Charge 3 & Versa 2 now at Fitbit.com - deal valid until 12/2
- Save up to $50 on the brand new Fitbit Versa 2 - check the latest deals on the Versa 2 and Versa 2 Special Edition smartwatches at Walmart
- Save up to $60 on the Fitbit Versa Lite - at Walmart
- Save up to $50 on Fitbit Versa 2, Versa & Versa Lite smartwatches at Amazon - check deals on the latest Fitbit Versa 2 and Versa smartwatches
- $50 off the Fitbit Charge 3 now - limited time deal available at Amazon
- Save up to 33% on Fitbit Charge 3, 2 & Charge HR activity trackers at Amazon
- Save up to $38 on the Fitbit Charge 2 at Amazon
- Save up to $45 on the Fitbit Alta HR activity tracker - on sale now at Amazon
- Save up to $100 on Fitbit Ionic smartwatch - at Walmart
- Save up to 31% on Fitbit Inspire HR Heart Rate & Fitness Tracker at Walmart
- Save on Fitbit Aria smart scales - check the latest deals available on Fitbit Aria 2 & Aria Air smart scales at Amazon
Cyber Monday sales are time limited. Visit Amazon's Cyber Monday page and Walmart's Cyber Monday home page for their latest deals. Deal Tomato earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.
Committing to a fitness goal is easier than ever with the launch of the Fitbit watch and other accessories. Weigh-conscious individuals can easily track their progress by syncing their data from the Aria smart scale to the Fitbit app. Those who want music on-the-go can choose from the Versa, Versa 2 and Blaze smartwatches, which let users control their music options. Multisport activity tracking is also made possible with the Flex 2, Alta HR Ionic, Charge 2, and Charge 3. Other Fitbit options like the Ace and Versa Lite come equipped with basic monitoring systems like step and sleep recording.
