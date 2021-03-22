Fitbit Inspire 2 Devices Now Findable with Tile

"Fitbit is empowering people to lead healthier, more active lifestyles, and we want to help by ensuring you never lose your fitness tracker," said Tile CEO CJ Prober. "With Tile's finding technology now available directly from your Fitbit Inspire 2, you'll never have to worry about missing a step. Wearables are an exciting new category for us to support and a strong complement to our existing integrations with headphones and laptops."

As an existing Inspire 2 user, starting today and rolling out this week you will be prompted to update your device software in the Fitbit app to add the Tile feature and will then be directed to download the Tile app to activate the finding tool. All new Inspire 2 devices will also be capable of enabling Tile's finding technology.

"Now with Tile technology, we're adding even more convenience and helpful tools to Inspire 2, our accessible, easy-to-use activity and sleep tracker," said Larry Yang, Director, Product Management of Fitbit Devices at Google. "We're excited to partner with Tile so our users can focus on building healthy habits without worrying about not being able to find their misplaced device, with the potential to bring Tile's finding technology to more Fitbit devices in the future."

If you misplace your Inspire 2 at home, you can use the Tile app to locate your device. If you've misplaced your Inspire 2 and you're outside of Bluetooth range, you can use the Tile app to view its most recent location or leverage Tile's global Network to find it. Additionally, if your Inspire 2 is connected via Bluetooth to your phone, you can now use your Inspire 2 to ring your phone - even when it's on silent.

Additional features, such as Smart Alerts, can also be accessed with a Tile Premium subscription. With Tile's Smart Alerts, the Tile app will proactively notify you before you leave your Fitbit Inspire 2 behind when heading out of the house on a hike or walk.

Integrating Tile technology adds even more benefits to Inspire 2 , the company's most accessible, easy-to-use fitness tracker that helps you build healthy habits. Inspire 2 includes motivating fitness features that Fitbit users know and love, such as Active Zone Minutes™, 20 goal-based exercise modes, advanced sleep tools and 24/7 heart rate tracking, all with up to 10 days of battery life.1 The tracker comes with a one year trial of Fitbit Premium2 for even more support and guidance, with access to step-by-step fitness and nutrition programs, hundreds of workouts, mindfulness content and personalized insights to help users reach their goals.

Fitbit Inspire 2 now comes with the Tile feature and is available for $99.95 (USD) at Fitbit.com and major retailers. For more information please visit www.fitbit.com/inspire2 . Tile Premium can be purchased within the Tile app for $2.99/month or $29.99/year.

Tile works with over 20 partners leveraging its finding technology across audio, travel, smart home and PC categories. Learn more at tile.com/partners .

About Tile

Tile™ gives everything the power of smart location, locating up to six million unique items every day. Leveraging its vast community that spans 195 countries, Tile's cloud-based finding platform helps people find the things that matter to them most. Recently awarded #5 on Fast Company's list of Most Innovative consumer electronics companies, Tile is based in San Mateo, CA and is backed by Francisco Partners, Bessemer Venture Partners, and GGV Capital. For more information, please visit Tile.com .

About Fitbit

Fitbit helps people lead healthier, more active lives by empowering them with data, inspiration and guidance to reach their goals. Fitbit designs products and experiences that track and provide motivation for everyday health and fitness. Fitbit products are carried in approximately 39,000 retail stores and in 100+ countries around the globe. Fitbit's diverse line of innovative and popular products include Fitbit Sense™ , the Fitbit Versa™ family of smartwatches, Fitbit Charge 4™ , Fitbit Inspire 2™ , and Fitbit Ace 3™ trackers and Fitbit Aria Air smart scale. The Fitbit platform delivers personalized experiences, insights and guidance through leading software and interactive tools, including the Fitbit app, and Fitbit OS for smartwatches. Fitbit's paid subscription service, Fitbit Premium , provides advanced analytics and actionable guidance in the Fitbit app to help you reach your health and fitness goals. Fitbit Premium + Health Coaching provides one-on-one virtual coaching with expert health coaches and personalized plans based on your Fitbit data. Fitbit Health Solutions develops health and wellness solutions designed to help increase engagement, improve health outcomes, and drive a positive return for employers, health plans and health systems.

Fitbit and the Fitbit logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Fitbit in the U.S. and other countries. Additional Fitbit trademarks can be found www.fitbit.com/legal/trademark-list . Third-party trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Looking for motivation? You're in the right place - join us on Facebook , Instagram , LinkedIn , Twitter and YouTube . We want to hear from you, share your Fitbit experience with us here .

1 Battery life varies with use and other factors.

2 Trial available only for new and returning Premium users. Must activate with device. Valid payment method required. Free trial must be activated within 60 days of device activation. Cancel before free trial ends to avoid subscription fees. See full terms & conditions here. Get help here. Content and features may change.

SOURCE Tile

Related Links

http://www.thetileapp.com

