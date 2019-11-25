Fitbit Versa, Charge & Alta Black Friday 2019 Deals: Top Fitbit Smartwatch & Fitness Tracker Sales Rounded Up by Saver Trends

BOSTON, Nov. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In search of the best Black Friday Fitbit deals for 2019? Online sales specialists at Saver Trends have reviewed the top Fitbit Versa smartwatch, Charge, Alta HR and Blaze fitness tracker Black Friday deals and are sharing their top picks below.

Tracking workouts is made easier with a Fitbit. The Fitbit Versa 2 comes with features for recognizing and recording activities making it the smartest Fitbit out there. The Fitbit Charge 3 has enough functions to meet varying preferences. The Fitbit Flex 2 has similar functions to the Charge 3 but is waterproof up to 100 meters. The Fitbit Ace 2 is the top option for kids as it comes with parental controls and the Fitbit Alta HR suits the ladies with its slim design.

How long do Amazon and Walmart's Black Friday events last? Shoppers should make a note in their diary for Black Friday on the 29th November and Cyber Monday on the 2nd December.

Amazon makes deals available as early as the first week of November. New items and more discounts are typically introduced every hour once the actual week of Black Friday begins. These deals are usually available until the first week of December. Walmart is also running early holiday savings throughout November with its Early Deals Drop savings available online from October 25. Although Walmart usually launches their Black Friday sale on Thanksgiving night (November 28), the retailer often starts making Black Friday deals available online the night before (November 27).

In general, deals launched during Black Friday remain available until Cyber Monday. Amazon often stretches the duration of their special offers for another week as part of their Cyber Monday Deals Week.

