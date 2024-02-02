Fitbots and Inspire Software: Joining Forces to Redefine OKR Success With Performance Management

News provided by

Inspire Software

02 Feb, 2024, 08:32 ET

JACKSON HOLE, Wyo., Feb. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fitbots and Inspire Software, are thrilled to announce their strategic partnership, marking a significant milestone in the evolution of performance management technology. This collaboration brings together Fitbots' expertise in OKRs and Inspire Software's amazing platform with cutting-edge AI-powered tools, offering organizations a holistic performance management solution to optimize their people and processes. In addition, Inspire Software has a new software release next week with exciting new features to help your company grow.

"At Fitbots, we've always been committed to empowering organizations to unleash their full potential," said Vidya Santhanam, Founder at Fitbots. "Joining forces with Inspire Software allows us to evolve OKRs by offering a unified platform that not only helps you set and achieve goals, but also streamlines processes, fosters collaboration, and drives continuous improvement." 

Under this partnership, Inspire Software will now serve as the primary source for new inquiries seeking a holistic performance management platform. Fitbots' existing customers will be able to seamlessly transition to the Inspire platform, ensuring continuity and enhanced features for their performance management needs.

"This partnership represents a powerful evolution that C- level leaders can use right now," said Chris Wollerman, CEO at Inspire Software. "I started Inspire because I needed it to grow my company and nothing in the market did what I needed. This is an exciting time for us. With Fitbots' strengths and our advanced AI-powered tools, we are redefining performance management, offering organizations an unparalleled solution to supercharge their people and performance."

The integrated platform introduces a host of powerful new features in a major software release the first week in February designed to elevate organizational effectiveness by adding:

  • AI-driven Goal-Setting Tools: Inspire Software's AI-powered goal-setting tools redefine OKRs by incorporating industry best-practices, ensuring qualitative objectives and measurable key results that align with strategic goals.
  • Alignment AI-tools: Seamlessly align organizational, departmental, team, and individual OKRs to ensure everyone moves in the same direction, fostering cohesion and clarity across the organization.
  • Performance AI Tools: Streamline performance assessments and 1:1 collaboration with AI-powered tools that reduce bias, save time, and provide actionable insights for career development.

The partnership between Fitbots and Inspire Software represents a leap forward in performance management technology, offering organizations the tools they need to exceed their revenue and employee retention goals. For more information about the platform features, visit Inspire Software today. 

About Fitbots: Fitbots is a leading provider of OKR software, that includes a feature rich goal- setting and management experience. 

About Inspire Software: Inspire Software is a pioneer in performance management software, committed to helping organizations unlock the full potential of their performance and people. Through advanced technology and intuitive solutions, Inspire Software enables companies to drive growth, engagement, and success.

Contact Information:
Inspire Software
Barrett Pryce
(509) 531-4747
[email protected]

SOURCE Inspire Software

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.