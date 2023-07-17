Fitch Ratings Affirms 'A' Ratings, 'Stable' Outlook for The Doctors Company

NAPA, Calif., July 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fitch Ratings has affirmed its "A" (Strong) Insurer Financial Strength ratings for The Doctors Company, the nation's largest physician-owned medical malpractice insurer and part of TDC Group. The outlook of these ratings is "Stable."

Fitch noted that the ratings are based on a very strong statutory capital position and sufficient loss reserve levels. Fitch further stated that The Doctors Company has a strong business profile as the nation's number-two writer in medical professional liability insurance.

Fitch commented that The Doctors Company's capital position is "very strong." The "A" with "Stable Outlook" ratings include:

  • The Doctors Company, an Interinsurance Exchange
  • The Doctors Company Risk Retention Group, a Reciprocal Exchange
  • TDC National Assurance Company
  • TDC Specialty Insurance Company

"These ratings from Fitch reflect the strength and stability of The Doctors Company," said Marco Vanderlaan, Chief Financial Officer, The Doctors Company and TDC Group. "This financial strength gives us the capability and resources necessary to protect our members today and for many years to come as we advance, protect, and reward the practice of good medicine."

About The Doctors Company
Founded and led by physicians, The Doctors Company (thedoctors.com), the nation's largest physician-owned medical malpractice insurer, is relentlessly committed to advancing, protecting, and rewarding the practice of good medicine. The Doctors Company helps physicians manage the complexities of today's healthcare environment—with expert guidance, resources, and coverage. The Doctors Company is part of TDC Group (tdcg.com), the nation's largest physician-owned provider of insurance, risk management, and healthcare practice improvement solutions. TDC Group serves the full continuum of care, from individual physicians to academic medical systems—over 100,000 healthcare professionals and organizations nationwide—with annual revenue of $1 billion and over $6.9 billion in assets. To learn more about our data-driven insights and to stay up to date on industry trends, follow and subscribe to The Doctors Company on Twitter (@doctorscompany), YouTube, LinkedIn, and Facebook

