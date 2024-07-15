Fitch Ratings Affirms 'A' Ratings, 'Stable' Outlook for The Doctors Company

NAPA, Calif., July 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fitch Ratings has affirmed its "A" (Strong) Insurer Financial Strength ratings for The Doctors Company, the nation's largest physician-owned medical malpractice insurer and part of TDC Group. The outlook of these ratings is "Stable."

The ratings are based on Fitch's assessment of the company's very strong statutory capital position and sufficient loss reserve levels. Fitch recognized The Doctors Company's market position as the nation's number-two writer of medical professional liability insurance.

The "A" with "Stable Outlook" ratings include:

The Doctors Company, an Interinsurance Exchange

The Doctors Company Risk Retention Group, a Reciprocal Exchange

TDC National Assurance Company

TDC Specialty Insurance Company

"Our financial strength gives us the capability and resources necessary to protect our members today and for many years to come as we advance, protect, and reward the practice of good medicine," said Marco Vanderlaan, Chief Financial Officer, The Doctors Company and TDC Group.

About The Doctors Company

The Doctors Company (thedoctors.com), the nation's largest physician-owned medical malpractice insurer, is relentlessly committed to advancing, protecting, and rewarding the practice of good medicine. The Doctors Company is part of TDC Group (tdcg.com), providing insurance and risk management solutions to over 110,000 healthcare professionals and organizations nationwide. To learn more, follow and subscribe to The Doctors Company on X (@doctorscompany), YouTube, LinkedIn, and Facebook.

