FITCH RATINGS REAFFIRMS AUNA'S CREDIT RATING

Credit Rating Reaffirmed at 'B' with Outlook Remaining Positive

MEXICO CITY and LIMA, Peru, Sept. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Auna S.A. ("Auna" or the "Company"), one of the largest players in the Latin American healthcare industry and with operations in Mexico, Colombia and Peru, announced today that Fitch Ratings ("Fitch") reaffirmed the Company's Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'B'. Fitch also maintained Auna's 2025 notes at 'B'/'RR4'. The rating agency also reaffirmed its Positive Rating Outlook for Auna.

According to a related report from Fitch, its current rating reflects Auna's solid brand and market position in the regions where the Company operates, as well as good operating margins and geographical diversification. The report also notes that Auna's recent acquisitions in Colombia and Mexico have enhanced its business profile, with improvements in terms of diversification, scale and profitability.  While Fitch's rating is currently constrained by what it considers to be Auna's limited financial flexibility and refinancing risks, the report points to a deleveraging trend related to the Company's improving operating cash flow and the integration of the acquired assets. Key to supporting a higher rating would be refinancing its US$ 300 million senior notes due 2025, a measure the Company is currently pursuing and expects to complete before second quarter 2024.

Reflecting the continued improvement in Auna's financial and operating performance as well as the Company's ability to successfully integrate acquired assets, are its Q2 2023 results, notably its consolidated pro forma revenue of USD $918 million, pro forma Adjusted EBITDA of USD $203 million, as well as net leverage that decreased for the third consecutive quarter to 4.34x (as defined under the Company´s outstanding senior notes).

About Auna

Founded in 1989, Auna is one of the largest companies in Latin America's healthcare industry. The Company operates 16 hospitals and 10 healthcare centers at all levels of complexity in Mexico, Peru and Colombia. Auna is the leading provider of oncology healthcare plans, with a fully integrated model that serves over one million members in Peru and approximately 2.5 million dental and vision insurance members in Mexico. Since 2018, Auna has expanded rapidly, not only through growth in its oncology segment and execution of organic growth initiatives, but also through the acquisition of key healthcare organizations in the high-growth markets of Mexico and Colombia. Auna is backed by Enfoca, its controlling shareholder and one of the leading investment firms in Latin America.

