Fitch Upgrades Arbor's Commercial Special Servicer Rating

Fitch upgraded Arbor Multifamily Lending, LLC's Commercial Special Servicer Rating to CSS2-, and assigned a Stable Rating Outlook.

NEW YORK, Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The global ratings agency cited Arbor's recent technological enhancements to its core asset management system, its experienced team of executives and asset managers, and its demonstrated proficiency in resolving primarily GSE CRE loans in its January 30, 2026 announcement.

"I'm very proud that Fitch, one of the world's leading ratings agencies, upgraded Arbor's Commercial Special Servicer Rating," said Danny van der Reis, Arbor's EVP, Servicing and Asset Management. "Our ongoing technological improvements and advances, which support the daily, diligent work of our team, have enhanced Arbor's best-in-class special and primary servicing, solidifying our position as an industry-leading multifamily lender and servicer."

Fitch noted that Arbor's internal control environment includes well-defined policies and procedures, segregation of duties for cash-handling servicing functions, as well as exception reporting and management oversight. Arbor's dedicated and independent quality control team, responsible for quarterly internal compliance reviews, compared favorably among Fitch-rated servicers.

Arbor's Commercial Primary Servicer Rating was affirmed at CPS2+, Outlook Stable, a reflection of Arbor's strong expertise in multifamily and agency primary servicing; its seasoned and experienced management and staff; a continued dedication to technology; enhancements to workflows tools; improvements to its proprietary borrower portal; and its comprehensive governance framework that has contributed to the absence of material compliance external audit findings.

About Fitch Ratings

As one of the world's largest credit ratings agencies, Fitch Ratings plays a critical role in global capital markets by providing credit analysis, ratings, research, and commentary to financial market participants. For over 100 years, Fitch Ratings has been creating value for global markets through its rigorous analysis and deep expertise, which have resulted in a variety of market leading tools, methodologies, indices, research, and analytical products. Fitch Ratings is part of Fitch Group, a global leader in financial information services with operations in 30 countries, which also includes Fitch Solutions. With dual headquarters in London and New York, Fitch Group is owned by Hearst. For additional information, please visit fitchratings.com.

About Arbor Realty Trust, Inc.

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: ABR) is a nationwide real estate investment trust and direct lender, providing loan origination and servicing for multifamily, single-family rental (SFR) portfolios, and other diverse commercial real estate assets. Headquartered in New York, Arbor manages a multibillion-dollar servicing portfolio, specializing in government-sponsored enterprise products. Arbor is a leading Fannie Mae DUS® lender and Freddie Mac Optigo® Seller/Servicer, and an approved FHA Multifamily Accelerated Processing (MAP) lender. Arbor's product platform also includes bridge, CMBS, mezzanine and preferred equity loans. Rated by Standard and Poor's and Fitch Ratings, Arbor is committed to building on its reputation for service, quality and customized solutions with an unparalleled dedication to providing our clients excellence over the entire life of a loan.

