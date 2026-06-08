FITCI Demonstrates Significant Energy Savings Through AI-Powered Sustainability Pilot with Ireland-Based Soft Landing Company EclimAI

FREDERICK, Md., June 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Frederick Innovative Technology Center, Inc. (FITCI) announced today that its flagship innovation building, MARYLAND's EDGE at 321 Ballenger Center Drive, has achieved significant energy savings through a pilot deployment of EclimAI's AI-powered EDGE HVAC optimization device. The pilot reinforces FITCI's commitment to creating one of the most sustainable and innovation-driven commercial environments in Maryland.

EclimAI, an Ireland-based company participating in the State of Maryland and FITCI's Soft Landing Program, partnered with FITCI to conduct a 30-day pilot focused on peak reduction and energy optimization during one of the highest energy usage periods of the year. The test was conducted across approximately 6,000 square feet within the building's shared community and operational space.

The results demonstrated measurable reductions in energy consumption, operational costs, and carbon emissions within just one month.

According to the case study, the pilot achieved:

12,881 kWh of avoided energy usage

More than $5,500 in real energy savings

A 6.7% reduction in electricity consumption

4.34 metric tons of CO₂ emissions prevented

The project deployed EclimAi's proprietary AI and edge computing technology, enabling the building's HVAC systems to respond intelligently to real-time conditions, reducing energy waste, lowering peak demand, and improving operational efficiency without compromising occupant comfort.

"This pilot demonstrates exactly what innovation and sustainability should look like when emerging technology companies and entrepreneurial ecosystems work together," said Kathie Callahan Brady, CEO of Frederick Innovative Technology Center, Inc. "At FITCI, we are committed to building one of the most sustainable innovation campuses in Maryland while helping international companies successfully launch and scale in the United States. EclimAI's technology delivered measurable impact in just 30 days, and we believe this is only the beginning of what intelligent energy optimization can achieve."

EclimAI entered the U.S. market through FITCI's internationally recognized Soft Landing Program in partnership with Maryland Department of Commerce, which helps international companies establish operations, partnerships, and market traction in the United States. FITCI provides strategic guidance, workspace, networking opportunities, and operational support to help global innovators successfully scale into the American market.

"FITCI has provided an incredible environment for innovation, collaboration, and real-world deployment opportunities," said Eoin Long, CEO of EclimAI. "This pilot validated that AI-driven energy optimization can generate immediate, measurable savings even within a relatively small test footprint. And we've only tested 30% of the functionality of the EDGE device. I believe we will be able to save FITCI at least six figures by the end of the year once we've rolled it out across the entire building. Frederick's innovation ecosystem and FITCI's commitment to sustainability made this an ideal location for our U.S. expansion and technology deployment."

FITCI's Maryland's EDGE building continues to position itself toward a model for sustainability-focused innovation by integrating emerging technologies that reduce operational costs, lower environmental impact, and support scalable clean-energy initiatives.

The pilot results also highlight the growing importance of AI-driven building optimization as organizations seek practical and cost-effective ways to reduce energy usage and improve sustainability performance without requiring major infrastructure replacement.

About FITCI

Frederick Innovative Technology Center, Inc. (FITCI) is a leading business incubator and innovation ecosystem supporting entrepreneurs, startups, and international companies through strategic mentorship, commercialization support, soft landing services, and collaborative innovation programs. FITCI operates Maryland's EDGE in Frederick, Maryland, and maintains a 93% success rate among member companies.

About EclimAI

EclimAi is an Ireland-based AI and smart-building technology company focused on eliminating energy waste in commercial buildings. Its proprietary platform uses Vision AI, edge computing, and real-time HVAC automation to optimize building performance, reduce operational costs, and lower carbon emissions while maintaining occupant comfort.

SOURCE FITCI