FITE and COMBATE AMERICAS Tag Team for ‘Tito Vs. Alberto – What Side Are You On’ PPV Extravaganza Live on Saturday, Dec. 7 from the U.S.-Mexico Border

Together, they will offer the much-anticipated, 'Winner Take All' showdown between two iconic combat sports legends - Tito Ortiz and Alberto "El Patrón" Rodriguez (formerly "Alberto Del Rio" of the WWE) – live from Payne Arena in McAllen, Texas, next to the U.S.-Mexico border, on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at 8pm EST to audiences worldwide with English and Spanish commentary feeds.

The Combate Americas live pay per view television event 'Tito vs. Alberto - What Side Are You On?' pits two iconic superstars from some of the industry's biggest fight franchises - UFC Hall of Famer and former world light heavyweight champion, Ortiz, who will face multiple-time WWE Heavyweight Champion and former PRIDE and DEEP MMA star Rodriguez of San Antonio, Texas by way of San Luis Potosi, SLP, Mexico.

The content partnership between FITE and COMBATE AMERICAS was a natural fit to deliver a world-class event. FITE CEO Kosta Jordanov said, "we've long admired the content that Combate Americas delivers to massive audiences and wanted to be their distribution partner when they announced this stellar attraction."

Campbell McClaren, CEO of Combate Americas said, "Combate Americas has been consistently delivering millions of global viewers to its live streams with every one of our events, so we immediately thought of FITE when we decided to offer this premium event via global pay per view."

COMBATE AMERICAS: 'TITO VS. ALBERTO – WHAT SIDE ARE YOU ON?'

PPV FIGHT CARD – DEC. 7TH - LIVE AT 9PM EST

CATCHWEIGHT (210 LBS.) MAIN EVENT:

Tito Ortiz (20-12-1) vs. Alberto "El Patrón" Rodriguez (9-5)

WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP STRAWWEIGHT CO-MAIN EVENT:

Melissa "Super Mely" Martinez (6-0) vs. Desiree "Dirty Dez" Yanez (5-1)

FEATURED FLYWEIGHT BOUT:

Dani Barez (11-4) vs. Joby Sanchez (13-5)

FEATURED FEATHERWEIGHT BOUT:

Levy "El Negro" Marroquin (12-3) vs. Enrique "Baby Bull" Gonzalez (8-3)

FEATURED CATCHWEIGHT (150 LBS.) BOUT:

Gaston "Tonga" Reyno (8-2, 2 NC) vs. Angel "Tito" Cruz (6-4)

FEATURED CATCHWEIGHT (118 LBS.) BOUT:

"Sexy" Dulce Garcia (1-0) vs. Marisol Ruelas (1-2)

FREE PRELIM FIGHT CARD—DEC. 7TH - LIVE AT 8PM EST (ADDITIONAL BOUTS TO BE ANNOUNCED)

LIGHTWEIGHT:

Jose "Luke" Flores (8-1) vs. Ismael "Marreta" Bonfim (13-3)

FEATHERWEIGHT:

Ricky "El Gallero" Palacios (11-2) vs. Jose "The Ghost" Ceja (4-5)

The weigh-in for the 'Tito vs. Alberto' event will be streamed live on Friday, Dec. 6th AT 8pm EST from the venue via FITE, immediately following the free and global FITE in FOCUS show, starting at 6pm EST with exclusive interviews with the fighters, promoters, and surprise guests.

To ORDER the Dec. 7th PPV Event Worldwide via FITE - Click HERE – Also available via cable and satellite PPV. Check your local listings.

About FITE



FITE is the premium digital streaming platform for combat sports featuring over 1,000 premium live events per year. FITE is available globally through its iOS and Android mobile apps, Apple TV, Android TV, ROKU and Amazon Fire TV. In addition, FITE supports Chromecast, PS4, Xbox, and 7,000 models of TV sets, streaming MMA, Pro Wrestling, Boxing, Bare Knuckle and Traditional Martial Arts live events to its 2.2M registered viewers. Available online at www.FITE.tv. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram @FITETV and on Facebook at https://facebook.com/fitetv.

About Combate Americas

Combate Americas is the premier Hispanic Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) sports franchise, rapidly becoming the number two sport after soccer, for Spanish speaking fans worldwide. The Combate Americas franchise includes live event and original shoulder programming on some of the biggest television, OTT and digital platforms in Spanish and English, including Univision and Univision Deportes Network (UDN), DAZN, ESPN, GOL, Pluto TV and Facebook Watch worldwide. The company also owns and operates a multi-platform media studio, La Jaula Studios. This event is not sponsored or affiliated with WWE or UFC.

Combate Americas CEO Campbell McLaren, also the co-founder/co-creator of the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC), has been described by New York Magazine as "the marketing genius behind the UFC," while Yahoo Sports has said he "knows more about the sport than just about anyone in it today." With an unprecedented and cutting-edge product and a blue-chip ownership and management team, Combate Americas is poised to break new ground and bring about a new era in world championship level MMA competition.

