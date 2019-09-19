FITE Partners With ONE Championship To Stream ONE: Century

NEW YORK, Sept. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- FITE, the leading digital streaming combat sports platform, announced today a new partnership with ONE Championship, the largest global sports media property in Asian history. Within this carriage deal, FITE will have international distribution rights in select regions to offer ONE Championship's 100th blockbuster show, ONE: CENTURY 世紀.

ONE: CENTURY 世紀 takes place on Sunday, October 13, live from Tokyo, Japan and is the single greatest world championship martial arts event in the last 100 years. Featuring 28 World Champions featured across various martial arts, ONE: CENTURY 世紀 is also the first martial arts event in history to feature two full-scale World Championship events on the same day.

ONE: CENTURY 世紀 features World Championship title bouts, World Grand Prix Championship Finals, and World Champion versus World Champion match-ups.

International viewers will have live PPV access to Part I and Part II of ONE: CENTURY 世紀 via FITE. Part I of ONE: CENTURY 世紀 starts from 9:00 a.m. JST / 8:00 p.m. EST (October 12). Part II starts from 5:00 p.m. JST / 4:00 a.m. EST (October 13).

Part I of ONE: CENTURY 世紀 is headlined by reigning ONE Women's Atomweight World Champion "Unstoppable" Angela Lee who is set to defend her title against ONE Women's Strawweight World Champion "The Panda" Xiong Jing Nan.

American mixed martial arts superstars also feature in two compelling co-main events. 12-time Flyweight World Champion Demetrious "Mighty Mouse" Johnson faces Danny "The King" Kingad in the ONE Flyweight World Grand Prix Championship Final, while multiple-time Lightweight World Champion Eddie "The Underground King" Alvarez takes on Saygid "Dagi" Guseyn Arslanaliev in the ONE Lightweight World Grand Prix Championship Final.

Part II of ONE: CENTURY 世紀 is headlined by two-division ONE World Champion Aung La "The Burmese Python" N Sang, who defends his ONE Light Heavyweight World Championship against ONE Heavyweight World Champion Brandon "The Truth" Vera.

The evening show also features three co-main events. ONE Bantamweight World Champion Bibiano "The Flash" Fernandes will defend his title against Kevin "The Silencer" Belingon. ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Champion Rodtang "The Iron Man" Jitmuangnon will defend his title against Walter Goncalves. Lastly, Giorgio "The Doctor" Petrosyan takes on Samy "AK47" Sana in the ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Grand Prix Championship Final.

"To be given the opportunity to partner with ONE Championship for their 100th blockbuster show is game-changing for us," said FITE CEO, Kosta Jordanov, himself a Black Belt in Shotokan Karate and a Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Blue Belt. "We've had tremendous success streaming international PPV events so we know viewers will be tuning in from across the globe to witness this historic event, ONE: CENTURY."

"FITE has quickly become the leading streaming service for PPV combat sports viewers in the US which also has a vast international footprint," said ONE Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong, who is a former Muay Thai athlete and a Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Purple Belt. "For this PPV event, we knew we wanted to work with a premium streaming partner capable of bringing in viewers from around the world, and FITE was the natural choice."

*Order ONE: CENTURY 世紀 -- live on FITE PPV at 8:00 p.m. ET on October 12th via your preferred digital device from this link: https://www.fite.tv/watch/one-century/2p2av/

*PPV will be available in Canada, Australia, UK, Ireland, Spain, Netherlands, Croatia, South Africa, France, Denmark, Norway, Sweden, Finland, Mexico, Argentina, and Turkey.

About FITE TV

FITE is the leading digital streaming platform for combat sports featuring over 1,000 premium live events per year. FITE is free to access for global usage through its mobile apps for iOS and Android devices, Apple TV, Android TV, ROKU, and Amazon Fire TV. In addition, FITE supports Chromecast, Xbox, PlayStation and 7,000 models of TV sets, streaming MMA, Boxing, Bare Knuckle, Pro Wrestling, and Martial Arts live events to its 1.6M registered viewers. Available online at www.FITE.tv . Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram @FiteTV.

About ONE Championship™

ONE Championship (ONE) is the largest global sports media property in Asian history, and the largest producer of millennial live sports content in Asia. Headquartered in Singapore, ONE is the Home of Martial Arts, and is the world's largest martial arts organization, hosting bouts across all styles of martial arts such as Muay Thai, Kickboxing, Karate, Kung Fu, Silat, Sanda, Lethwei, Mixed Martial Arts, Tae Kwon Do, Submission Grappling, and more. ONE hosts the biggest sports entertainment events across Asia, featuring some of the world's best martial artists and world champions on the largest global media broadcast in Asia. ONE Esports, a subsidiary of ONE Championship, runs Asia's largest global esports Championship Series with some of the biggest blockbuster game titles in the world. In addition to its digital platforms, ONE Championship broadcasts to over 2.6 billion potential viewers across 140+ countries with some of the largest global broadcasters, including Fox Sports, ABS-CBN, Astro, ClaroSports, Startimes, Thairath TV, Skynet, Mediacorp, Great Sports, Tencent, Star TV, Mediaset Italia, ProSiebenSat.1, Dubai Sports, Turner Sports, and more.

For more updates on ONE Championship, please visit www.onefc.com, follow on Twitter and Instagram @ONEChampionship, and like on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/ONEChampionship.

