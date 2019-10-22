FITE Releases Inaugural State of the Sports Streaming Industry Report

NEW YORK, Oct. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- FITE, the leading digital streaming combat sports platform, today released its inaugural State of the Industry Report, which includes exclusive data on viewership, geographic breakdown of fans who typically stream pay-per-view sporting events, how they are tuning in, a ranking of popular streaming devices and preferred combat sporting events – from boxing and MMA to pro wrestling and bare-knuckle fighting.

"The streaming space, particularly sports streaming, is huge right now and growing quickly – every few weeks we're seeing a new provider emerge," said Kosta Jordanov, CEO of FITE. "With so many streaming services to choose from, we've been wanting to issue a report leveraging some of the great data we have that will benefit both viewers and providers, as it gives an inside look at popular events, geographic regions and how viewers are actually streaming PPV events."

FITE – which streams over 1,000 combat sporting events a year – analyzed data generated from PPV combat sports events its digital platform offers to its 1.6 million registered viewers. The report findings include information like:

Which viewers are tuning in

Female viewership is on the rise: 87% of combat sports viewers are male, but female viewership accounts for 13% of total viewers, with two-thirds of users being between the ages of 25-44 years old

Battle of the streaming devices

Casting to TV streaming devices such as Chromecast from mobile apps increased viewing time by over 40%



While North America prefers to stream PPV via TV platforms, Europe and South America prefer to tune in via mobile and computer: TV platforms in North America capture 50% of the digital viewing time, followed by Europe / Australia (30-35%) and South America (24%)

People in Europe and Australia spend 50% more time watching PPVs on the computer and phone compared to TV platforms

and spend 50% more time watching PPVs on the computer and phone compared to TV platforms What events viewers are watching

Boxing is the most popular PPV sport to watch: Nearly 55% of PPV combat sports buyers are interested in boxing, with 40% interested in pro wrestling and nearly 40% interested in MMA

FITE's 2019 State of the Industry Report is available on the company's website and can be downloaded for free here.

About FITE TV

FITE is the leading digital streaming platform for combat sports featuring over 1,000 premium live events per year. FITE is free to access for global usage through its mobile apps for iOS and Android devices, Apple TV, Android TV, ROKU, and Amazon Fire TV. In addition, FITE supports Chromecast, Xbox, PlayStation and 7,000 models of TV sets, streaming MMA, Boxing, Bare Knuckle, Pro Wrestling, and Martial Arts live events to its 1.6M registered viewers. Available online at www.FITE.tv. Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram @FiteTV.

