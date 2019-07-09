FITE TV Appoints Media Veteran Kim Hurwitz Chief Marketing Officer

Hurwitz has broad experience serving as an entertainment executive at companies including DIRECTV, FOTV Media Networks, The Tube Music Network and TCI. Most recently, she held the role of Chief Marketing Officer at Karate Combat, playing an integral role in growing the full contact karate league.

"I couldn't be more excited to be joining such a fast-growing, innovative and knowledgeable group as FITE," said Hurwitz. "It's clear to me that FITE has the industry experience and drive to truly succeed in this space. I'm incredibly passionate about the ever-evolving digital content landscape, and I look forward to rolling my sleeves up and contributing alongside this great team."

This news comes on the heels of significant momentum for the company, including reaching several key milestones. In addition to achieving profitability in a short time, FITE currently has 1.5MM registered users, having streamed more than 1,000 live events this year and secured 350+ content partnerships. In recent months, FITE has announced content partnerships with some of the biggest names in sports and broadcast, including All Elite Wrestling, New Japan Pro Wrestling and ITV, among others.

"We've had a tremendous year so far – April marked our biggest month-to-date with 100 live shows – and I know that our efforts will be strengthened by adding someone as ambitious and seasoned as Kim to the team," said Kosta Jordanov, CEO of FITE TV. "The experience that she has gained during her illustrious career makes her exceptionally well-suited for our fast-paced business, and we can't wait to see what we accomplish together."

To learn more about FITE, download the mobile app, or view the upcoming fight schedule, visit www.FITE.tv.

About FITE

FITE is the leading independent digital streaming platform for combat sports featuring over 1,000 pay per view events per year available a-la-carte. FITE can be accessed via any of its free apps for iOS and Android mobile devices, Apple TV, Android TV, ROKU and Amazon Fire or at www.FITE.tv. FITE streams live events from the MMA, Boxing, Pro Wrestling and Combat Sports world to its community of over 1.5 million registered viewers. For more information go to www.FITE.tv

SOURCE FITE

Related Links

http://www.fite.tv

