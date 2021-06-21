Fitglow Beauty, An Indie Beauty Cult Favorite Brand, Opens First-Ever Retail Store

"This is an exciting time for us as we continue to expand our Fitglow Family with new local beauty shoppers here in South Florida," Anna Buss, Founder and CEO of Fitglow Beauty said. "We cannot wait to meet everyone and welcome them to the world of Fitglow. We are excited to have shoppers experience the Fitglow magic in person. We have so many exciting new updates and innovations in the near future, and our new storefront shopping experience will only elevate the power of these ideas by bringing them to life in a completely new way."



Fitglow Beauty's new store will showcase their entire skincare and makeup collection of best-selling and award-winning products, including limited edition bundles and gift sets. Additionally, shoppers will have the option to book natural brow + wax services with Fitglow Beauty's licensed esthetician and brow expert. Product recommendation consultations will also be made available for those interested in a personalized Fitglow Beauty Regimen for optimal results.

The store will officially open on June 28 and will be open Monday through Friday 9 a.m.-5 p.m. by appointment only. To book your appointment, email [email protected]. Store address: 700 NE 13th Street, Fort Lauderdale FL 33304

Beauty Store Perks include:

A one-on-one shopping experience by appointment only for a safe, social distancing shopping experience; hand-sanitizing opportunities throughout the store for customers and associates.

In-store pick up available for local customers who shop via www.fitglowbeauty.com. Free in-store pickup available for same-day pick up from 1 p.m. - 5 p.m. , weekdays only.

, weekdays only. Natural brow plus wax services available.

Single-use testers are available for all products in-store. Shoppers will be able to try Fitglow Beauty's hero skincare products and best-selling makeup with a safe try-on experience.

Afterpay is available for shoppers who wish to shop now, pay later.

All promotions available on www.fitglowbeauty.com will also be accepted in-store. Additionally, in-store-only promotions may be available.

TerraCycle recycling program will be available for all local customers who wish to drop off their empty beauty products for a greener and cleaner environment for all.

ABOUT FITGLOW BEAUTY

Fitglow Beauty skincare and skin-nourishing, targeted treatment makeup is formulated to work in harmony with your skin made from ethically sourced, plant-based ingredients that are free of heavy oils, silicones and waxes. Our skin-transforming products are made with the health of your skin in mind, particularly skin that faces challenges such as dehydration, redness, sun damage and showing signs of premature aging. The transformation happens when your skin recognizes an ingredient it can effectively use to elevate your skin to a well-rested, plump, healthy and irritation-free complexion. Our products feed skin gentle and compatible ingredients in impactful doses that restore youthful skin function and help it thrive. Fitglow Beauty creates a layered system of treatment with our targeted treatment makeup that is as effective as our skincare to provide an extended treatment plan that lasts all day long. More than clean ingredients, our formulas are proven effective through extensive scientific research and reinforced by our clients' transformations. Fitglow Beauty products harness the best natural ingredients to provide all the nutrition skin needs to achieve optimal health and fitness. Cruelty-free, silicone-free, plant-based and effective natural ingredients. Certified clean by Think Dirty. For more information, please visit www.fitglowbeauty.com. Follow along on social channels: Instagram: @fitglowbeauty; Tiktok: @fitglowbeauty_; Facebook: @fitglowbeauty; YouTube: @fitglowbeauty; Linkedin: @fitglowbeauty.

