Fitglow Beauty Expands Retailer Footprint in Wellness Space with Luxury Spas, Canyon Ranch, Ritz Carlton and Waldorf Astoria

The brand's science-backed products will become available for wellness enthusiasts shopping for plant-based formulas. Tweet this

Founded in 2015, Fitglow Beauty is a leading force in the natural skincare and makeup sector with science-backed and dermatologist-tested formulas that feed skin gentle and compatible ingredients in impactful doses to restore skin youth functions and help it thrive. The Brand's skincare and skin-nourishing, targeted treatment makeup are made from ethically-sourced, plant-based ingredients that are free of heavy oils, silicones and waxes.

"Our products offer problem-solving solutions made for the demands of everyday life. We actively live and test our products in unique ways, through multi-climate testing from cold dry climate in Canada to hot and humid Florida, and activities such as running, paddle boarding, work life, gym sessions and the everyday mundane tasks. We believe beauty should be easy and uncomplicated without compromising science-backed performance," said Buss.

The Brand has quickly amassed a cult following in the beauty space and has been included in publications like Ocean Drive Magazine, New Beauty, The Atlantan, Hamptons Magazine, Southern Living and Coveteur. The all-natural beauty brand is available both direct to consumer on www.fitglowbeauty.com and throughout key retailers in North America and Australia, including Citrine Beauty, Beauty Heroes, The Detox Market, Beauty Collection and Neiman Marcus.

All Fitglow Beauty products are cruelty-free, silicone-free, plant-based and paraben-free. Certified clean by Think Dirty. To learn more, please visit www.fitglowbeauty.com. Follow along on social channels: Instagram: @fitglowbeauty; TikTok @fitglowbeauty_; Facebook: @fitglowbeauty; YouTube: @fitglowbeauty; LinkedIn: @fitglowbeauty



SOURCE Fitglow Beauty