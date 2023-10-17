FitGrid Is Rolled Out Across All Barry's US Locations

NEW YORK, Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- FitGrid, the leading provider of smart communication software to the fitness industry, announced a partnership with Barry's, the global fitness leader known for its high-intensity interval training (HIIT) workouts. Under the terms of the partnership, FitGrid software will be utilized within all 45 Barry's locations within the United States through an integration with Xplor Mariana Tek.

FitGrid is a community engagement system focused on activating all members of a studio (instructors, clients and consumers) towards a studio's business goals (for example driving client retention/acquisition). Barry's is specifically leveraging the ability to systematically collect feedback from clients on their instructors to ensure the best experience possible. This feedback can be used to improve instructor performance, identify churn risks, and create a more positive and engaging workout experience.

"We are truly excited to work with a world-class organization like Barry's. We have always said 'fitness is about the people'. The relationships clients, instructors and staff make with one another determine not only a studio's retention but also how able it is to attract new people. Barry's gets that. They are the ultimate relationship organization - and it shows in their numbers. We are excited to match the only platform in the industry focused on the people, with one of the world class organizations that understands how fitness works."

– Ntiedo Etuk, CEO, FitGrid

"Over the last few months, we have been piloting FitGrid in several of our US studios. The feedback FitGrid has collected from our clients has proven incredibly helpful in enhancing our client experience, allowing us to support our team with targeted training and development, and delivering The Best Workout in the World. We are excited about rolling FitGrid out to all 45 of our US studios."

-- Steve Padis, Senior VP of Strategy & Finance at Barry's

About FitGrid

FitGrid is a community engagement platform that helps studios create a more connected and engaged community. By providing tools for communication, collaboration, and social interaction, FitGrid helps studios increase client retention, improve instructor performance, and increase revenue.

FitGrid focuses on personalized communication, while leveraging AI, which ensures that every touchpoint is a personalized touchpoint. This helps studios build stronger relationships with their clients, which leads to increased loyalty and repeat business.

