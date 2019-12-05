FITIV Pulse: Using Artificial Intelligence to Take the Guesswork Out of Weight Loss

MONCTON, NB, Dec. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Using artificial intelligence, FITIV PULSE can intelligently predict a user's rate of weight loss and provide curated activity and nutrition advice to help them reach their goals. This new feature is called FITIV Insights - making it easier than ever to interpret health and fitness data by displaying data trends and providing expert advice to help users create actionable fitness goals and receive objective measures of their progress.

Founder Sylvio LeBlanc's early life was fraught with years of gaining and losing the same 20 pounds, over and over, without consistent and sustainable progress. "I developed FITIV for myself, primarily. I'm the kind of person that needs to know that what I'm doing is working. Seeing those numbers really kept me motivated and tracking my calories was the key to my success." Now, Sylvio is happy to unveil a feature that will help more people take control of their health. "The sky's the limit," says LeBlanc, "...with all of the data users are already tracking we have an opportunity to really make health and fitness information accessible."

The first edition of FITIV Insights will be available on the App Store on December 5, 2019 and will include the aforementioned weight management insight as well as an activity insight: demonstrating, at a glance, whether a user is hitting daily activity goals.

Future insights will provide information on whether users' heart health is improving and how their fitness performance is changing over time. "You don't need to be a professional to interpret your health data anymore." LeBlanc says. "...whether you're worried that you're overtraining or are wondering if you're getting the right kind of exercise, FITIV Pulse can now provide that analysis for you".

About FITIV Pulse: FITIV Pulse is a health and fitness tracking application for iOS and Android that uses heart rate tracking to give users one of the fitness industry's best tools: heart rate zone training. With an in-app community, a customizable fitness and nutrition dashboard, and a huge number of workout tracking options, FITIV Pulse truly is an all-in-one solution. Leveraging wearable technology FITIV keeps users informed in real-time, helping them level up their workouts and train according to their fitness goals.

