FitJoy Launches New Innovation Line of Crackers

News provided by

Fit Joy, LLC.

25 Jul, 2023, 08:00 ET

Gluten-Free, Grain-Free Flavorful Snack Brand Debuts New Product 

AUSTIN, Texas, July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- FitJoy, an elevated snacking brand on a mission to create high-quality, flavorful snacks that are grain- and gluten-free, announces the launch of its newest product line, the grain-free cracker round set to sit on shelf and compete with Ritz and other leading traditional cracker brands.

Following its launch in 2019 of its flavorful bold-yet-nutritional pretzels, FitJoy is changing the snacking game again with the introduction of a new innovation line, beginning with three cracker flavors: Classic, White Cheddar, and Pepper Jack Cheese. Unlike any other classic cracker rounds on the market, FitJoy's products are Allergen-Friendly, Gluten-Free Certified, Grain-Free, Non-GMO Certified, Dairy Free, and Nut-Free.

FitJoy crackers will be available nationwide (retailer announcements to come soon) and online beginning August 1, 2023 and retail at $5.99-6.49 per 8 oz box.

"We're on a mission to bring excitement back to your pantry with nostalgic, flavorful snacks made better."  says Founding Partner and President, Norman Taliaferro. "All of our products are allergen-friendly, grain- and gluten-free and packaged to make you smile."

Based in Austin, TX, FitJoy's grain-free pretzels are currently found at 3,2000+ retail locations nationwide including Whole Foods, ALB/SFWY, Kroger, Sprouts, Wegmans, H-E-B, and more, and are also found on Amazon, Thrive Market, as well as selling DTC.

SOURCE Fit Joy, LLC.

