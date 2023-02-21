FIT:MATCH partners with Savage X Fenty, in collaboration with Intel to launch a new in-store fitting room experience

The next generation of Fit Xperience utilizes Intel RealSense and OpenVINO technology to create a frictionless fitting room shopping experience

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- FIT:MATCH, the digital twin platform, announced it has partnered with disruptor brand Savage X Fenty, in collaboration with Intel to launch the next generation of its award-winning, patented body shape technology. The product, dubbed Fit Xperience, gives shoppers the opportunity to get scanned in an in-store fitting room using Intel's RealSense technology and the Intel Distribution of OpenVINO toolkit. Within seconds, customers are matched with the best-fitting Savage X styles based on their exact body shape. This first-of-its-kind experience is available exclusively at Savage X Fenty retail stores, debuted at its new Lenox Square Mall location in Atlanta, Georgia on February 11, 2023.

"Capitalizing on the learnings from the initial Fit Xperience rollout, we wanted to take the entire experience to the next level. This new product leverages Intel's RealSense technology, as well as OpenVINO software to deliver a powerful, fast, and immersive shopping experience," said Haniff Brown, Founder and CEO of FIT:MATCH. "We truly believe this is the most frictionless in-store fitting experience on the market."

Savage X Fenty closed a strategic investment in FIT:MATCH last year to accelerate expansion of the AR-powered technology, which solves the fit challenge that has long plagued brands and consumers by utilizing body shape data rather than just standard measurements.

"Fit Xperience has been a game changer in merging the physical and digital retail brand, especially at a time when fit and comfort in your body is so important," said Christiane Pendarvis and Natalie Guzman, Co-Presidents of Savage X Fenty. "Our diverse Savage X Fenty community has benefitted tremendously from Fit Xperience – we've received overwhelmingly positive feedback about individuals feeling confident as they shop our products in store. With this new iteration of Fit Xperience, we're excited to continue providing a seamless and positive shopping experience for everyBODY."

This new experience weaves together augmented reality, computer vision and artificial intelligence, creating a re-imagined in-store fitting room experience. Shoppers who take part in Fit Xperience step into the fitting room where Intel RealSense depth sensors create an anonymized avatar based on their exact body shape. The technology then compares the shopper's body to the database of digital twins (bodies that have been scanned previously), and - with an AI assist from Intel OpenVINO - recommends the best-fitting products to the shopper. By using depth sensors, and not cameras, to generate a mapping of a shoppers' shape, FIT:MATCH has ensured the entire experience is both safe and private, with no videos and pictures taken or stored. The process is also extremely fast -- it takes less than 30 seconds from beginning to end -- saving time, both for the shoppers and the store associates.

"Unique and personalized shopping experiences are the future of retail for both the end customer, and business owner alike," said Alec Gefrides, Intel's VP of Network Edge Group. "Fit Xperience's use of computer vision and AI inferencing at the edge is an industry innovation that can significantly help to increase overall shopping accuracy and customer satisfaction, resulting in better business outcomes for fashion – and tech – forward labels like Savage X Fenty. We are pleased to see how Intel technology is helping to make this modern, in-person shopping experience a reality."

The new Fit Xperience also features an expanded assortment of products, including sports bras, leggings and more from Savage X Fenty's new Sport collection.

About FIT:MATCH

FIT:MATCH is a digital twin platform that eliminates guesswork, allowing customers to shop only what fits. The company has combined the latest advancements in augmented reality and data science to offer a white-label, SaaS body shape technology platform for leading apparel brands. FIT:MATCH is the only technology platform that uses body shape data, rather than standard apparel measurements, to recommend the best-fitting product sizes and styles for each customer. The first-of-its-kind B2B2C software is designed to eliminate brands' and consumers' questions about fit in order to drive conversion and loyalty, while reducing returns. Developed at Cornell University over many years, FIT:MATCH's patented technology is now available under license to innovative apparel brands.

About Savage X Fenty

Savage X Fenty embodies fearlessness, confidence and inclusivity. With a team assembled from the industry's elite, the label has disrupted and redefined the marketplace with its accessible price points, extensive assortment of styles made for everyBODY, and unique approach that celebrates individuality. "We want to make people look good and feel good," explains Rihanna, who approaches Savage X Fenty with the same mentality she does all her projects—to make something new and fresh that everyone can relate to and feel confident in. "We want you to feel sexy and have fun doing it." From everyday essentials and more provocative pieces, men's underwear and sleepwear, to elevated loungewear and sportswear —Savage X Fenty has something for every mood, every vibe and everyBODY. Offering bra sizes ranging from 30–46 in bands and A–H in cups (up to 46DDD/42H), and underwear, sleepwear, loungewear and sportswear ranging from XS–4X/XS–XXXXL, Savage X Fenty is available for purchase at www.SavageX.com and its retail stores.

