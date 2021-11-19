FitMyFoot Launches World’s First Custom Slide-Sandals Made to Order From Your Smartphone

FitMyFoot pioneered the world's first custom flip-flops in 2017, winning a Golden A' Design Award in 2019. Since then, the company's customer base has been asking for a slide version of their flip-flops. The new custom slides are designed to meet rising customer demands with the following:

Custom:

Made for each unique foot, using precise measurements of each foot taken on the FitMyFoot mobile app



3D-molded surface cradles the foot from heel-to-toe, improving alignment, custom-arch support, and weight distribution underfoot.



Adjustable Velcro straps make it easy to get the perfect fit every time



60+ colors and designs to match any personality

Comfort

Dynamically tuned arch support and heel cup allows the foot to move as it is naturally designed, while maintaining strength and agility



High-performance foam for a lightweight feel



Waterproof, yet breathable material doesn't absorb moisture for easy cleaning

Quality

High-definition molded tread provides optimal connection between the slide and the ground for better traction and performance



Slides look and feel newer longer with premium durable foam that resists fraying and keeps its cushion



Top-notch strap material absorbs the color dye so patterns will stay vibrant

Price

FitMyFoot Comfort Plus Slides are available to purchase at an introductory price of $109.95 -- $20 off the regular price, today through Cyber Monday, Nov. 30th, 2021 .

"We're fortunate to have customers who are incredibly loyal and vocal," said Chris Jolley, Chief Executive Officer at FitMyFoot. "Their feedback is our innovation fuel, powered by our half of a decade in 3D-printing technology and our obsession for helping people live pain-free, more active lifestyles."

The FitMyFoot Comfort Plus Slides are made using FitMyFoot's proprietary "Foot Science," which includes a multi-patented mix of biomechanics, 3D-printing technology, and more than 12-million data points collected from real feet, making it possible to create custom footwear at scale.

"Until today, slide users settled for insufficiently supported options that required significant time to break in and mold to their feet," said Bill Snowden, Footwear Expert and FitMyFoot Advisory Board Member. "With the FitMyFoot custom 3D-printed Slides, we're answering the call for shoes that offer post-activity recovery and continuous comfort and foot health to achieve an improved daily life."

Consumers can visit FitMyFoot.com to pre-order and personalize their pair of custom FitMyFoot Comfort Plus Slides and download the FitMyFoot app on an Android or iOS to get fitted today.

About FitMyFoot, Inc.

Based in Phoenix Arizona, FitMyFoot, Inc. transforms Foot Wellness with the world's most technically advanced insoles and sandals. With ten patents protecting the custom footwear and mobile space, FitMyFoot uses photos of the customer's foot via the FitMyFoot mobile app to create customized, biometrically optimized footwear for each unique foot, improving overall alignment, and reducing foot fatigue and pain. FitMyFoot algorithms are built on more than 12 million data points and rising, and the products are validated in third party biomechanics laboratories and rigorously tested across thousands of customers to ensure optimum comfort and function. The FitMyFoot app is free to download on Google Play and the App Store.

Contacts

For Media

Crystal Jolley

AnnMarie Thomas

[email protected]

For Investors

Chris Jolley

1-844-944-8848

[email protected]

SOURCE FitMyFoot

Related Links

http://FitMyFoot.com

FitMyFoot.com

