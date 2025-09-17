Fitnescity Rebrands as Fitnescity Health and Launches CT Calcium Score Test, Expanding Nation's Largest Consumer Testing Platform in Medical Imaging

NEW YORK, Sept. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Fitnescity, the nation's largest platform for consumer health tests, today announced its official rebrand to Fitnescity Health . With nearly 1,000 partner providers—including major hospitals, imaging centers, labs, and academic institutions—the company is redefining how individuals access preventive health testing.

Coinciding with the rebrand, Fitnescity Health has launched the CT Cardiac Calcium Score Test , now available in hundreds of locations across the U.S. through its national imaging network.

Fitnescity Rebrands as Fitnescity Health, Expands to Preventive Health with CT Cardiac Calcium Score Test. Post this

Expanding Access to Preventive Health

Fitnescity Health connects consumers to comprehensive health and wellness testing—from DEXA scans and VO2 Max tests to advanced imaging and blood panels—without the need for insurance, referrals, or long wait times. Consumers can instantly compare providers, schedule tests, and request physician orders—all in just a few clicks. What once took hours, or even days, can now be done in minutes. Physician referrals are facilitated by Fitnescity Health through its national network of board-certified physicians licensed in all 50 states. Alongside clinical oversight, consumers also access personalized, actionable analytics.

Fitnescity Health partners with a growing network of nearly 1,000 imaging centers, leading hospitals, renowned academic medical systems, national radiology groups, and state-of-the-art medical centers.

The new brand identity underscores a broader mission: supporting long-term health and longevity through easy access to clinical-grade testing and personalized analytics.

A CEO's Perspective

"We're rebranding to Fitnescity Health to reflect who we are and where we're headed," said Laila Zemrani, Co-Founder and CEO. "We're building the largest, most trusted network for proactive health testing—designed for people who want to take control of their wellbeing and their future. Our promise is simple: Know your numbers. Own your health. The launch of the Calcium Score Test is just the beginning of the advanced testing we're making available to everyone."

Introducing the CT Calcium Score Test

The CT Calcium Score Test is one of the most impactful cardiovascular screenings available today. This quick, non-invasive CT scan detects coronary artery calcification—an early visible sign of heart disease—often years before symptoms emerge. Results are delivered as a clear numerical score, empowering individuals and their physicians to make informed decisions about prevention, lifestyle, medications, or further testing.

As Cardiovascular disease remains the leading cause of death in the U.S., tests like this are becoming central to the growing consumer movement toward proactive and longevity-focused healthcare. Fitnescity Health is positioned at the forefront of this transformation—redefining how and where consumers access life-saving health data.

About Fitnescity Health

Fitnescity Health is building the largest platform for consumer health tests in the U.S. Through partnerships with nearly 1,000 medical imaging centers, hospitals, labs, and academic institutions, the company offers on-demand access to preventative health tests nationwide. From DEXA scans to VO2 Max testing and advanced cardiovascular imaging, Fitnescity Health empowers individuals to take control of their health with data, insight, and simplicity.

Contact

[email protected]

+1 888-348-6372

https://www.fitnescity.com/

SOURCE Fitnescity Health