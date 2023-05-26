Fitness & Yoga Campus, Camp Los Angeles, Warms Up for Summer Expansion in West L.A.

Community-first Camp Los Angeles brings the best of four fitness programs powered sustainably to one destination at its year-round summer camp concept in Santa Monica

LOS ANGELES, May 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Camp Los Angeles – a one-of-a-kind, multi-disciplinary fitness and yoga destination in Santa Monica – is bringing back the summer camp feeling with the highly-anticipated expansion of its state-of-the-art facility. During its grand opening weekend kicking off at the preview party on Thursday, June 8, 2023, it will unveil four signature programs taking place across four bespoke studios across three buildings and one 8,000 square feet campus with an additional parking lot.

Photo Credit: Jesse DeYoung
Photo Credit: Jesse DeYoung

With an increased footprint of 4,000 square feet, the brand now brings over 200 community-driven, adventure-filled weekly classes starting every 15 minutes to 1,000 CAMPers daily, adding Circuit to its schedule of Yoga, Stations and Sculpt, which features mat Pilates.

"We're so excited to bring the best of all worlds to our campgrounds with even more class diversity, building on what locals have come to know and love since opening in Santa Monica two years ago," said Jamie Lanza, Co-Founder of Camp. "We are building an inclusive, wellness-centered community where campers from all walks of life can find their strength and embrace uniqueness together – right from that first class on a Monday morning to enjoying food truck fare at our campgrounds on a Friday night."

Decked with custom, 100% people-powered equipment, including self-propelled treadmills, Sorinex rigs, Rogue Echo Bikes, SkiErgs and more, the expansion retains some of its 1960s charm decorated with responsibly sourced finishings such as sustainable cork flooring and radiant heating in vibrant, indoor-outdoor concept spaces. Outside, campers can socialize and unwind pre and post-class in a communal garden lounge area surrounded by 30 newly planted trees.

During the preview party and opening weekend, guests can expect samplings and activations from sponsors and partners including Juneshine, Ritual, Nocco, Pause, Holey Grail Donuts, and more, sprinkled with performances from local artists.

Jamie continues, "The grand opening is just the start of our next chapter as an all-encompassing fitness and yoga playground. We have the crème de la crème of collaborators all in one place who are bringing the nostalgic summer camp experience with a California twist to life."

Since launching the Camp Los Angeles outpost in 2021 off the foot of its flagship's success in Tampa, FL, the studios have grown the total force of camp counselors by 75% to 175 team members, comprised of strength and conditioning coaches, yoga instructors, ex-athletes, dancers and hospitality superhumans.

To become a CAMPer and stay up to date with community events, visit welovecamp.com. Follow Camp on Instagram, @we.love.camp

About CAMP

In 2016, CAMP Tampa started from a passion for healthy lifestyles and creative outlets across a one-acre, three-studio campus with 60 employees. Born from brilliant teachers from all modalities to create a special place where humans could truly feel happy and free, co-founders Jen Azzarelli and Jamie Lanza exported the successful boutique fitness studio concept to Santa Monica in 2021.

A hospitality company at heart, today CAMP's team of collaborators and partners bring love, play and sweat to the Tampa and Santa Monica campgrounds, creating a destination where adults are empowered to feel like they are a kid at camp again. From Circuit to Yoga, CAMP is at the center of creating communities of happier, healthier adults. 

