Fitness and Recreational Sports Centers Market Size to Grow by USD 106.64 billion| Technavio

Over the last decade, healthcare costs have increased because of a surge in the prices of drugs and medical devices and the cost of hospital care. Consumers are considering exercise as a preventative measure, which has led to an increase in the demand for strength training equipment. These devices help in losing weight and improving bone health and muscle mass. Moreover, exercise plays a key role in disease prevention. Regular exercise raises energy and stamina and reduces the risk of chronic diseases as well. Thus, the fitness and recreational sports centers market is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period.

Fitness and Recreational Sports Centers Market Segment Highlights for 2020

By end-user, the market has been segmented into men and women.

The men segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period.

will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. The change in men's fitness habits is a rise in marketing initiatives by fitness centers promoting strength training are driving the market growth in the men segment.

Factors such as awareness about healthy life and the importance of weight-bearing exercises drive the strength training market, which will fuel the growth of the global fitness and recreational sports centers market during the forecast period.

Regional Analysis

By geography, the market has been segmented into North America , APAC, Europe , Middle East and Africa , and South America .

, APAC, , and , and . 38% of the growth will originate from APAC .

. Government initiatives to encourage fitness activities will drive the fitness and recreational sports centers market growth in APAC during the forecast period.

will drive the fitness and recreational sports centers market growth in APAC during the forecast period. China and Japan are the key countries for the fitness and recreational sports centers market in APAC.

are the key countries for the fitness and recreational sports centers market in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in North America , APAC, Europe , Middle East and Africa , and South America .

Know more about the contribution of each segment of the market. View Our Free Sample Report Now

Notes:

The fitness and recreational sports centers market size is expected to decelerate at a CAGR of 12.35% during the forecast period.

during the forecast period. The market is fragmented due to the presence of many established vendors holding significant market share.

due to the presence of many established vendors holding significant market share. The report offers information on several market vendors, including Lift Brand Inc., CrossFit LLC, Crunch LLC, Curves International Inc., David Lloyd Leisure Ltd., Diverse Retails Pvt. Ltd., Equinox Holdings Inc., Fitness First India Pvt Ltd., Golds Gym International Inc., KONAMI HOLDINGS CORP., Life Time Inc., Nippon Television Holdings Inc., Planet Fitness Inc., Roark Capital Management LLC, Self Esteem Brands LLC, The Gym Group plc, The Little Gym International Inc., Virgin Active Ltd., and Youfit.

Fitness And Recreational Sports Centers Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 12.35% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 106.64 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 22.66 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 38% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Lift Brand Inc., CrossFit LLC, Crunch LLC, Curves International Inc., David Lloyd Leisure Ltd., Diverse Retails Pvt. Ltd., Equinox Holdings Inc., Fitness First India Pvt Ltd., Golds Gym International Inc., KONAMI HOLDINGS CORP., Life Time Inc., Nippon Television Holdings Inc., Planet Fitness Inc., Roark Capital Management LLC, Self Esteem Brands LLC, The Gym Group plc, The Little Gym International Inc., Virgin Active Ltd., and Youfit Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

