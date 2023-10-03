Fitness And Recreational Sports Centers Market size to grow by USD 88.61 billion from 2022 to 2027, 24 Hour Fitness USA LLC, CrossFit LLC, Crunch LLC, to be key players of the market- Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The fitness and recreational sports centers market is estimated to grow by USD 88.61 billion from 2022 to 2027, growing at a CAGR of 9.97%. The fitness and recreational sports centers market is fragmented owing to the presence of many global and regional companies. A few prominent companies that offer fitness and recreational sports centers market are 24 Hour Fitness USA LLC, CrossFit LLC, Crunch LLC, Curves NA Inc., David Lloyd Leisure Ltd., Diverse Retails Pvt. Ltd., Equinox Holdings Inc., Fitness First India Pvt. Ltd., Konami Group Corp., Life Time Inc., Lift Brands Inc., Planet Fitness Inc., RSG Group GmbH, Self Esteem Brands LLC, The Gym Group plc, The Little Gym International Inc., Ultimate Fitness Group LLC, Virgin Active Ltd., and Youfit. The report provides a full list of key companies, their strategies, and the latest developments. Download a FREE Sample before buying

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Fitness and Recreational Sports Centers Market 2023-2027

Company Offering:

CrossFit LLC: The company offers fitness and recreational sports centers such as Crossfit Blackfire.

By Geography, the market is classified as North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America. APAC will have the largest share of the market.

APAC will contribute 40% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. Another main region offering significant growth opportunities to companies includes North America. Factors such as the rise in the elderly population joining fitness and recreational sports centers, coupled with technologically innovative fitness equipment specially designed for elder end-users. are fuelling the growth of the global fitness and recreational sports centers market in North America. For example, the SciFit AC5000M Clinical Grade Treadmill is a treadmill particularly designed for older adults offering them easy access, heart-rate monitors, low starting speed, and low sized platform. In addition, there are several launches of smart and innovative equipment, including heart-rate interactive treadmills. by many prominent market players in the global fitness and recreational sports centers market in North America. Canada is one of the main countries in North America significantly contributing to the market due to factors such as a rise in health consciousness and government initiatives to promote fitness activities that are fuelling the demand for fitness and recreational sports centers in the region. Therefore, such factors are driving the market growth in the region during the forecast period.

Impactful driver- Surge in healthcare costs

Surge in healthcare costs Key Trend - Growing online fitness training

- Growing online fitness training Major Challenges - The high attrition rate among fitness center's subscribed members

Market Segmentation

The market share of men segment is significant during the forecast period.

FAQS

How do the major trends impact the market?

How big is the APAC market?

How do the key drivers and challenges impact the market?

