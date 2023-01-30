Fitness app market 2022-2026: A descriptive analysis of five forces model, market dynamics, and segmentation - Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, the global fitness app market size is estimated to grow by USD 41.09 billion from 2021 to 2026. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 17.1%. Moreover, the growth momentum will accelerate. APAC will account for 33% of the global market growth during the forecast period. For more insights on market size, buy the report!

Global fitness app market - Five forces

The global fitness app market is fragmented, and the five forces analysis covers–

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Fitness App Market

Bargaining power of buyers

The threat of new entrants

Threat of rivalry

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of substitutes

Global fitness app market – Customer landscape

The report includes the market's adoption lifecycle, from the innovator's stage to the laggard's stage. It focuses on adoption rates in different regions based on penetration. Furthermore, the report also includes key purchase criteria and drivers of price sensitivity to help companies evaluate and develop their growth strategies.

Global fitness app market - Segmentation assessment

Segment overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on application (lifestyle monitoring, health monitoring, and others).

The female segment will account for a significant share of the market's growth during the forecast period. The growth of this segment is attributed to factors such as the rising adoption of fitness trackers by women. Fitness apps help users in working out more efficiently. They can choose the type and time of workouts based on their health condition and convenience. Fitness apps also monitor the eating habits of users.

Geography overview

Based on geography, the global fitness app market is segmented into North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America. APAC will account for 33% of the market's growth during the forecast period. China and India are the key countries in the fitness apps market in APAC. Moreover, market growth in APAC will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The growth of the telecommunication industry will drive the fitness app market growth in APAC during the forecast period.

Global fitness app market – Market dynamics

Key factor driving market growth

The increasing use of mobile apps will drive the growth of the fitness app market size during the forecast period.

will drive the growth of the fitness app market size during the forecast period. The rising use of smartphones has increased the use of mobile apps, and the number of downloads has increased with the rising penetration of the Internet.

The availability of simple payment options for the subscription of digital content and access to tips on health management are encouraging people to use fitness apps.

Moreover, awareness about health and nutrition is increasing.

These factors will fuel the growth of the fitness apps market during the forecast period

Leading trends influencing the market

The intense competition among vendors will be a key trend in the global fitness app market during the forecast period.

will be a key trend in the global fitness app market during the forecast period. Vendors are opting for strategic partnerships, collaborations, and acquisitions with market participants, such as software providers, technology providers, and platform providers.

These collaborations and partnerships help vendors with product development and geographical expansion, as well as access to technological expertise.

Several companies have adopted such strategies to improve their presence in the market.

Moreover, the increasing number of M&A activities is leading to the development of fitness apps that incorporate innovative features

These factors will support the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Major challenges hindering market growth

Lack of awareness about fitness apps will challenge the growth of the fitness app market during the forecast period.

will challenge the growth of the fitness app market during the forecast period. Developing markets are difficult to penetrate due to the lack of awareness among the population. Hence, vendors should educate the population on the advantages of fitness apps.

Moreover, connected gym equipment is more expensive than traditional gym equipment.

Thus, the low penetration of connected fitness equipment will negatively impact the growth of the market in focus during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this fitness app market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the fitness app market between 2022 and 2026

Precise estimation of the size of the fitness app market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the fitness app market across North America , APAC, Europe , Middle East and Africa , and South America

, APAC, , and , and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of fitness app market vendors

Fitness App Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 153 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 17.1% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 41.09 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2021-2022 (%) 16.44 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 33% Key countries US, China, India, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading vendors, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks Key companies profiled adidas AG, Alphabet Inc., ASICS Corp., Azumio Inc, BetterMe Ltd., Diverse Retails Pvt. Ltd., Fiit Ltd., Fitness Connection, Fooducate Ltd., Garmin Ltd., Jefit Inc., MINDBODY Inc., Nike Inc, PEAR Sports LLC, Polar Electro Oy, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Under Armour Inc., Wahoo Fitness LLC, WellDoc Inc., and YAZIO GmbH Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio's information technology market reports

