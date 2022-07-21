Fitness App Market size to grow by USD 3.50 billion, 42% of Market Growth to Originate from APAC - Technavio

According to the report " Fitness App Market by Gender, Application, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025 ," the market witnessed a YOY growth of 12.91% in 2021 and will accelerate at a CAGR of 15.34% during the forecast period. The report is segmented by gender (female and male), application (lifestyle monitoring, health monitoring, and others), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America).

Vendor Insights

The fitness app market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

adidas AG

Alphabet Inc.

ASICS Digital Inc.

Azumio

BetterMe

Fiit Ltd.

Jefit Inc.

Nike Inc.

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Under Armour Inc.

Geographical Market Analysis

APAC will provide maximum growth opportunities in the fitness app market during the forecast period. According to our research, the region will contribute 42% of the global market growth during the forecast period. China and India are the two major markets for fitness apps in APAC. The market growth in the region is attributed to factors such as the significant growth of the telecommunication industry.

Revenue-generating Gender Segment Analysis

The female segment will contribute the highest market share growth during the forecast period. This growth will be driven by factors such as the rising adoption of fitness trackers by women. Women are more likely to download health and fitness-related apps than men. Hence, vendors are focusing on offering fitness apps that are suitable for women. For instance, Adidas offers the All Day fitness app specifically for women.

Key Market Drivers & Challenges:

The increasing use of mobile apps will fuel the growth of the fitness app market. The increasing use of smartphones and the growing penetration of the Internet have fueled the adoption of mobile apps. People use sports and fitness apps to maintain a healthy lifestyle by tracking parameters such as footsteps, calories burnt, and running distance. They can subscribe to digital content and access tips on health management. Moreover, awareness about health and nutrition will increase the adoption of these apps during the forecast period.

The increasing availability of low-quality apps is challenging the growth of the market. The number of downloads of several low-quality apps is increasing due to the high growth potential of wearable devices. These apps can affect the performance of devices such as smartphones. Moreover, the workout programs and content integrated with such apps do not have adequate instructions, which can reduce the adoption of fitness apps and affect customer satisfaction.

Fitness App Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 15.34% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 3.50 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 12.91 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 42% Key consumer countries US, China, India, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled adidas AG, Alphabet Inc., ASICS Digital Inc., Azumio, BetterMe, Fiit Ltd., Jefit Inc., Nike Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., and Under Armour Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

