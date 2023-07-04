Fitness App Market size to grow by USD 45.16 billion from 2022 to 2027|Increasing awareness about the benefits of a healthy lifestyle to boost the market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, July 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The fitness app market size is set to grow by USD 45.16 billion between 2022 and 2027 and register an accelerating CAGR of 17.1%, according to Technavio's latest market research report estimates. With a focus on identifying dominant industry influencers, Technavio's reports present a detailed study by way of synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. This report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Read our Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Fitness App Market 2023-2027

The report also covers the following areas:

Fitness App Market 2023-2027: Segmentation

The fitness app market is segmented as follows:

Gender

Female



Male

Application

Lifestyle Monitoring



Health Monitoring



Others

Geography

North America



APAC



Europe



South America



Middle East And Africa

The market share growth by the female segment will be significant for the market growth during the forecast period. As women are more inclined towards fitness and health when compared to men, it is significantly driving the growth of this segment. As a result, there is an increasing adoption of health-based fitness apps to monitor medical conditions, weight loss, and other medical information. Also, several vendors are launching new fitness apps which are customized for the women segment. Hence, such factors are expected to drive the global fitness app market during the forecast period.

Fitness App Market 2023-2027: Vendor Analysis and Scope

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. To help businesses improve their market position, the fitness app market provides a detailed analysis of around 15+ vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include Adidas AG, Alphabet Inc., ASICS Corp., Azumio Inc., BetterMe Ltd., Diverse Retails Pvt. Ltd., Fiit Ltd., Fitness Connection, Fooducate Ltd., Garmin Ltd., Jefit Inc., MINDBODY Inc., Nike Inc., PEAR Sports LLC, Polar Electro Oy, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Under Armour Inc., Wahoo Fitness LLC, WellDoc Inc., and YAZIO GmbH.

Vendor Offerings

Adidas AG: The company offers fitness app through its subsidiary runtastic GmbH.

ASICS Corp: The company offers fitness apps through its subsidiary ASICS Digital Inc.

Azumio Inc: The company offers a fitness app, namely Azumio 360.

Fitness App Market 2023-2027: Market Dynamics

Key Drivers

The rising awareness about the benefits of a healthy lifestyle is driving the fitness app market growth. There is a growing adoption of fitness regimes due to hectic work schedules and various diseases linked to their lifestyles. Additionally, there is a rising prevalence of overweight or obesity both in developing as well as developed nations.

Due to the increasing exposure to media outlets, there is a growing awareness among consumers of the advantages of leading a healthy lifestyle, especially in women. Hence, such factors are expected to drive the global fitness market growth during the forecast period.

Major Trends

The increase in investments is an emerging trend in market growth. Many venture capitalists are highly investing in several start-ups designing technology-enabled digital health products, such as wearable technology, fitness applications, and personalized health applications.

For instance, Fittr is one of the most prominent apps in the country, with over 4 million users across countries such as India, Australia, Canada, and the US. Hence, this increase in investments by venture capitalists will lead to more product launches and upgrades which is expected to drive the global fitness market growth during the forecast period.

Significant Challenges

The lack of awareness about fitness apps is a significant challenge hindering market growth. As there is less awareness about the health benefits of fitness apps, vendors are innovating new strategies to spread awareness among potential consumer segments to expand their presence and gain more market share.

Furthermore, consumers in developing nations, especially in India are mostly price-sensitive and are reluctant to invest in such technologies. Hence, such factors are expected to hinder the global fitness market growth during the forecast period.



Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Fitness App Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist fitness app market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the fitness app market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the fitness app market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of fitness app market vendors

Fitness App Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 17.1% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 45.16 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 16.76 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 31% Key countries US, China, Japan, South Korea, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Adidas AG, Alphabet Inc., ASICS Corp., Azumio Inc., BetterMe Ltd., Diverse Retails Pvt. Ltd., Fiit Ltd., Fitness Connection, Fooducate Ltd., Garmin Ltd., Jefit Inc., MINDBODY Inc., Nike Inc., PEAR Sports LLC, Polar Electro Oy, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Under Armour Inc., Wahoo Fitness LLC, WellDoc Inc., and YAZIO GmbH Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Gender



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global fitness app market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global fitness app market 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.2 Gender Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Gender Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.3 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Application Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Gender

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Gender - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Gender - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Gender

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Gender



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Gender

6.3 Female - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Female - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Female - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Female - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Female - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Male - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Male - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Male - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Male - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Male - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Gender

Exhibit 42: Market opportunity by Gender ($ billion)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Market opportunity by Gender ($ billion)

7 Market Segmentation by Application

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 44: Chart on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 46: Chart on Comparison by Application



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Comparison by Application

7.3 Lifestyle monitoring - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 48: Chart on Lifestyle monitoring - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Lifestyle monitoring - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 50: Chart on Lifestyle monitoring - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Lifestyle monitoring - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Health monitoring - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 52: Chart on Health monitoring - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Health monitoring - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 54: Chart on Health monitoring - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on Health monitoring - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 56: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 58: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 59: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.6 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 60: Market opportunity by Application ($ billion)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on Market opportunity by Application ($ billion)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 62: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 63: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 64: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 65: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 66: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 67: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 68: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 69: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 70: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 71: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 72: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 73: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 74: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 75: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 76: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 77: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 78: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 79: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 81: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 82: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 83: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 84: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 85: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 86: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 87: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 89: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 91: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 92: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 93: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 94: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 95: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 96: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 97: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 99: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 101: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 102: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 South Korea - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 103: Chart on South Korea - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 104: Data Table on South Korea - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 105: Chart on South Korea - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 106: Data Table on South Korea - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 107: Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)



Exhibit 108: Data Tables on Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 109: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 110: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 111: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 112: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 113: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 114: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 Adidas AG

Exhibit 115: Adidas AG - Overview



Exhibit 116: Adidas AG - Business segments



Exhibit 117: Adidas AG - Key news



Exhibit 118: Adidas AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 119: Adidas AG - Segment focus

12.4 Alphabet Inc.

Exhibit 120: Alphabet Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 121: Alphabet Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 122: Alphabet Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 123: Alphabet Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 124: Alphabet Inc. - Segment focus

12.5 ASICS Corp.

Exhibit 125: ASICS Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 126: ASICS Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 127: ASICS Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 128: ASICS Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 129: ASICS Corp. - Segment focus

12.6 Azumio Inc.

Exhibit 130: Azumio Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 131: Azumio Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 132: Azumio Inc. - Key offerings

12.7 BetterMe Ltd.

Exhibit 133: BetterMe Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 134: BetterMe Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 135: BetterMe Ltd. - Key offerings

12.8 Diverse Retails Pvt. Ltd.

Exhibit 136: Diverse Retails Pvt. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 137: Diverse Retails Pvt. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 138: Diverse Retails Pvt. Ltd. - Key offerings

12.9 Fiit Ltd.

Exhibit 139: Fiit Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 140: Fiit Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 141: Fiit Ltd. - Key offerings

12.10 Fitness Connection

Exhibit 142: Fitness Connection - Overview



Exhibit 143: Fitness Connection - Product / Service



Exhibit 144: Fitness Connection - Key offerings

12.11 Fooducate Ltd.

Exhibit 145: Fooducate Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 146: Fooducate Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 147: Fooducate Ltd. - Key offerings

12.12 Garmin Ltd.

Exhibit 148: Garmin Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 149: Garmin Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 150: Garmin Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 151: Garmin Ltd. - Segment focus

12.13 Jefit Inc.

Exhibit 152: Jefit Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 153: Jefit Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 154: Jefit Inc. - Key offerings

12.14 MINDBODY Inc.

Exhibit 155: MINDBODY Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 156: MINDBODY Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 157: MINDBODY Inc. - Key offerings

12.15 Nike Inc.

Exhibit 158: Nike Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 159: Nike Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 160: Nike Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 161: Nike Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 162: Nike Inc. - Segment focus

12.16 Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 163: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 164: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 165: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 166: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 167: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

12.17 Under Armour Inc.

Exhibit 168: Under Armour Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 169: Under Armour Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 170: Under Armour Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 171: Under Armour Inc. - Segment focus

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 172: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 173: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 174: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 175: Research methodology



Exhibit 176: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 177: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 178: List of abbreviations

