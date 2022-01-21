Fitness App Market to Grow by USD 3.50 billion | Increasing Use of Mobile Apps to Drive Growth | Technavio

The fitness app market covers the following areas:

Fitness App Market Sizing

Fitness App Market Forecast

Fitness App Market Analysis

Vendor Landscape

The fitness app market is fragmented. Vendors are using various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

adidas AG, Alphabet Inc., ASICS Digital Inc., Azumio, BetterMe, Fiit Ltd., Jefit Inc., Nike Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., and Under Armour Inc., among others., are some of the few key vendors competing to maintain their market position in the market.

Key Market Segmentation

Segmentation by gender:

Female:



The female segment is expected to have significant market share growth during the forecast period.





The rising adoption of fitness trackers by women fuels the growth of this segment.



Male

Segmentation by application:

Lifestyle monitoring :

:

The lifestyle monitoring segment is expected to have significant market share growth during the forecast period.





Lifestyle monitoring parameters can be analyzed by the use of workout apps and diet and nutrition apps.



Health monitoring



Others

Regional Market Outlook

APAC will contribute to 42% of the market growth during the forecast period. The growth of this region can be attributed to the significant growth of the telecommunication industry. If we look at the country-wise market growth, China and India are the key markets for fitness apps in APAC, which will contribute to the market growth.

Latest Trends and Drivers in the Fitness Apps Market

Market Driver:

Increasing use of mobile apps:

Sports and fitness apps help consumers maintain healthy lifestyles and fitness routines by tracking their calories burnt, footsteps, and running distance. The growing use of smartphones has increased the adoption of mobile apps, and the growing penetration of the Internet has increased the number of downloads of mobile apps. Easy-to-use payment options for digital content subscription and access to health management tips are encouraging people to use fitness apps. Moreover, awareness regarding health and nutrition will increase the adoption of mobile fitness apps and drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Market Trend:

Increasing number of M&A:

There is intense competition between vendors in the global fitness app market. Hence, vendors are opting for collaborations, strategic partnerships, and acquisitions with market participants, such as software providers, technology providers, and platform providers. Collaborations and partnerships also lead to product development and geographical expansion and provide vendors access to technological expertise. Collaborations help in diversifying product portfolios by introducing new products and increasing the top-line revenue by expanding the market reach. Various companies have adopted such strategies to improve their presence in the market. Thus, the increasing number of M&A activities is a major trend in the market.

Fitness App Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 15.34% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 3.50 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 12.91 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 42% Key consumer countries US, China, India, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled adidas AG, Alphabet Inc., ASICS Digital Inc., Azumio, BetterMe, Fiit Ltd., Jefit Inc., Nike Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., and Under Armour Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

