Fitness Connection Announces the Grand Opening of its 2nd San Antonio location.

SAN ANTONIO, April 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On March 31, 2023, Fitness Connection opened its second gym in San Antonio and is excited to announce the grand opening celebration on April 15, 2023. The new club is located at 11743 West Ave, San Antonio, TX 78216, and offers the same high-quality facilities and services that members have come to expect from the South Park Mall gym.

"We're thrilled to expand our reach in San Antonio and provide even more people with a convenient, affordable, and inspiring way to achieve their fitness goals," says Patrick Flanagan, CEO of Fitness Connection. "Starting at only $10 per month, this new gym has been designed with the needs and preferences of our members in mind, and we're confident that it will quickly become a go-to destination for San Antonio."

Like its first location, this spacious new facility promises to be Your GYM Come True™ featuring a wide selection of equipment and impressive amenities to cater to all fitness levels and interests. Members can choose from a variety of cardio machines, strength training equipment, and functional training tools, as well as enjoy access to group fitness classes, personal training services, full-size basketball and pickleball courts, spacious and clean locker rooms complete with saunas and lounge areas, women's workout area and Kids Club with tablets, a mini basketball court and theater.

"We pride ourselves on offering a friendly and welcoming atmosphere where members can feel comfortable and motivated to pursue their fitness goals," adds Mr. Flanagan. "Our spacious gyms offer more amenities, more equipment and more space than any of our competitors, so whatever your fitness goal is, we can help you achieve it.

To celebrate the grand opening, Fitness Connection is hosting a family-friendly event that is open to everyone on April 15, 2023, from 11am-3pm CST. Stop by for free class demos, music, a photo booth and chances to win TVs, memberships, and more! Childcare will be available in the amazing Kids Club for children between the ages of 3-11 years old.

The Blanco West location joins the South Park Mall location, which opened in late 2022 and will be followed by a third location in San Antonio opening later this year. At Fitness Connection, we're much more than a gym. We're a proud member of the San Antonio community and wish to welcome everyone to come out and join the celebration!

For more details, check out their website at www.fitnessconnection.com.

About Fitness Connection

Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Fitness Connection is a comprehensive health club that is rapidly expanding with over 40 locations across North Carolina, Nevada and Texas. Since 1998, Fitness Connection has provided an exceptional fitness experience that is accessible to everyone. With a dedicated staff and extraordinary facilities, members can enjoy a remarkable fitness experience at a low monthly cost starting at just $10. Fitness Connection is Your GYM Come True™ with its commitment to accommodating individuals at all stages of their health and fitness journey. To learn more about Fitness Connection, visit www.fitnessconnection.com.

Join the Fitness Connection Team at 11743 West Ave, San Antonio, TX 78216 on April 15, 2022, from 11AM to 3PM CST, and check out the event link on Facebook at https://fb.me/e/CzoIB0RD.

