Fitness Connection Announces the Grand Opening of Its 3rd Gym in San Antonio and 45th Location Nationwide

SAN ANTONIO, Jan. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fitness Connection is thrilled to announce the opening of its highly anticipated 3rd gym in San Antonio, marking the 45th location in our nationwide network. The new state-of-the-art facility opened its doors to fitness enthusiasts on January 20, 2024.

Located at 8327 State Highway 151, San Antonio, TX 78245, the Westover gym promises to be "Your GYM Come True™. This state-of-the-art facility offers a spacious 50,000-square-foot gym designed to cater to all fitness levels and preferences. Members will have access to a wide range of amenities, including a variety of cardio machines, strength training equipment, and functional training tools, as well as enjoy access to group fitness classes, personal training services, full-size basketball, spacious and clean locker rooms complete with saunas and lounge areas, women's workout area and Kids Club with tablets, a mini basketball court and theater.

To celebrate the opening, Fitness Connection is hosting a grand opening event on February 3, 2024, from 9:00 am to 1:00 pm, which promises to be an exciting event for the entire community. Attendees can look forward to a day filled with fun activities, giveaways, and exciting opportunities for all ages. Visitors will enjoy free club tours, complimentary class demonstrations, personal training features, music, a photo booth, and opportunities to win TVs, memberships, and additional prizes! Childcare services will be provided in the incredible Kids Club for kids aged 3 to 11.

For more information about the Westover location and Fitness Connection, please visit https://fitnessconnection.com.

About Fitness Connection
Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Fitness Connection is a comprehensive health club that is rapidly expanding with over 40 locations across Georgia, North Carolina, Nevada and Texas. Since 1998, Fitness Connection has provided an exceptional fitness experience that is accessible to everyone. With a dedicated staff and extraordinary facilities, members can enjoy a remarkable fitness experience at a low monthly cost, starting at just $10. Fitness Connection is Your GYM Come True™ with its commitment to accommodating individuals at all stages of their health and fitness journey. To learn more about Fitness Connection, visit www.fitnessconnection.com.

CONTACT INFORMATION:
Fitness Connection
Jeanne McDonald
972-544-9507
jmcdonald@fitnessconnection.com

SOURCE Fitness Connection

