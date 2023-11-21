Fitness Connection Expands Its Reach to Georgia with New Clubs in Stone Mountain and Morrow

ATLANTA, Nov. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fitness Connection, a leading fitness chain renowned for its high-value gym experience at an affordable price, is excited to announce its expansion into the Georgia market with the opening of its first two clubs in Stone Mountain and Morrow. The state-of-the-art facilities, set to open their doors in early 2024, promise to be "Your GYM Come True™" and are the first Fitness Connection locations slated to launch in Georgia.

Fitness Connection is committed to providing its members with a wide selection of equipment, impressive amenities, and unmatched value to build a healthier community by making a high-quality gym experience accessible to all. The spacious new facilities in Stone Mountain and Morrow are no exception and will offer a comprehensive fitness experience catering to all fitness levels and interests, boutique-style classes, and a commitment to creating local jobs, with each club representing a five-million-dollar investment in the community.

Patrick Flanagan, CEO of Fitness Connection, shared his enthusiasm about entering the Georgia market, stating, "We are excited to bring Fitness Connection to Georgia. Our mission is to make fitness accessible to everyone by providing top-notch facilities and services at an incredible value. We are not just opening doors; we are also creating jobs in the local community. Fitness Connection is committed to making 'Your GYM Come True™,' and we look forward to helping our members achieve their fitness goals."

Both clubs promise to be Your GYM Come True™, featuring a spacious workout floor, a wide selection of equipment and impressive amenities to cater to all fitness levels and interests. Members can choose from a variety of cardio machines, strength training equipment, and functional training tools, as well as enjoy access to group fitness classes, personal training services, full-size basketball, spacious and clean locker rooms complete with saunas and lounge areas, women's workout area and Kids Club with tablets, a mini basketball court and theater.

In addition to these exciting amenities, Fitness Connection is proud to introduce its Founding Member Deal, which allows early joiners to access the premium membership for just $0 down and $10 per month.

For more information about Fitness Connection and its Stone Mountain and Morrow locations, please visit www.fitnessconnection.com.

About Fitness Connection

Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Fitness Connection is a comprehensive health club that is rapidly expanding with over 40 locations across Georgia, North Carolina, Nevada and Texas. Since 1998, Fitness Connection has provided an exceptional fitness experience that is accessible to everyone. With a dedicated staff and extraordinary facilities, members can enjoy a remarkable fitness experience at a low monthly cost starting at just $10. Fitness Connection is Your GYM Come True™ with its commitment to accommodating individuals at all stages of their health and fitness journey. To learn more about Fitness Connection, visit www.fitnessconnection.com.

