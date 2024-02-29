Fitness Connection Unveils Its First Gym in Georgia and 46th Nationwide Location

STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga., Feb. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fitness Connection is thrilled to announce the grand opening of its highly anticipated inaugural gym in Georgia, marking the 46th addition to our nationwide network. Welcoming fitness enthusiasts since February 14, 2024, the state-of-the-art facility is now open for business.

Situated at 5370 US Hwy 78, Stone Mountain, GA 30087, our Stone Mountain gym promises to be the ultimate fitness destination, pledging to be "Your GYM Come True™. Spanning an expansive 50,000 square feet, this modern facility is meticulously designed to accommodate all fitness levels and preferences. Members can indulge in a plethora of amenities, including an array of cardio machines, strength training equipment and functional training tools. Additionally, they can partake in group fitness classes, enjoy personalized training services, engage in full-size basketball courts, and unwind in our pristine locker rooms equipped with infrared saunas and lounge areas. Moreover, our women's workout area is a great place for women to exercise in privacy. Our Kids Club, featuring tablets, a mini basketball court, and a theater, caters to diverse fitness needs and family requirements.

To celebrate this milestone, Fitness Connection is hosting a grand opening event on March 2, 2024, from 9:00 am to 1:00 pm, promising a day brimming with excitement for the entire community. Attendees can anticipate a lineup of entertaining activities, giveaways, and opportunities suitable for all ages. Guests will enjoy complimentary club tours, class demonstrations, personalized training showcases, music, a photo booth, and chances to win TVs, memberships and other exciting prizes! Childcare services will be available at our exceptional Kids Club, catering to children ages 3 to 11.

For further details about the Stone Mountain location and Fitness Connection, please visit us at https://fitnessconnection.com.

About Fitness Connection

Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Fitness Connection is a comprehensive health club that is rapidly expanding with over 40 locations across Georgia, North Carolina, Nevada and Texas. Since 1998, Fitness Connection has provided an exceptional fitness experience that is accessible to everyone. With a dedicated staff and extraordinary facilities, members can enjoy a remarkable fitness experience at a low monthly cost, starting at just $10. Fitness Connection is Your GYM Come True™ with its commitment to accommodating individuals at all stages of their health and fitness journey. To learn more about Fitness Connection, visit www.fitnessconnection.com.

CONTACT INFORMATION:

Fitness Connection

Jeanne McDonald

972-544-9507

[email protected]

SOURCE Fitness Connection