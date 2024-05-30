Fitness Connection Welcomes Summer with Student Summer Pass and Extended Kids Club Hours

DALLAS, May 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As the summer season approaches, Fitness Connection is excited to announce a lineup of exciting offerings. They are extending Kids Club hours from May 28th through September 2nd, ensuring that families can enjoy their workouts worry-free while their children engage in supervised activities. This commitment to enhancing the community's well-being is a testament to their dedication to providing unparalleled fitness experiences for all members.

In addition to this, Fitness Connection is bringing back the highly anticipated Student Summer Pass. From May 16th through August 31st, high school and college students can sign up for the FC Plus membership with $0 down and just $15 a month. This exclusive offer grants students access to Fitness Connection's extensive amenities, including state-of-the-art cardio machines, strength training equipment, and functional training tools. Furthermore, students can take advantage of group fitness classes, full-size basketball courts, a women's workout area, and unwind in luxurious locker rooms with saunas and lounge areas.

Vice President of Marketing Katie Freeman underlines the significance of maintaining fitness goals during the summer months, stating, "Summer is a time of relaxation and enjoyment, but it's also crucial to prioritize our health and well-being. At Fitness Connection, we are committed to empowering individuals to stay active and committed to their fitness journey year-round. The Student Summer Pass not only offers affordable access to our premium facilities but also encourages students to make fitness a priority during their break."

Whether it's families looking for convenient childcare options during their workouts, students seeking affordable fitness solutions, or individuals aiming to elevate their workout routines, Fitness Connection is the ultimate destination for fitness enthusiasts of all ages and backgrounds.

For more information on Fitness Connection's summer offerings and membership options, visit https://fitnessconnection.com/summer-pass.

About Fitness Connection

Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Fitness Connection is a comprehensive health club that is rapidly expanding with over 40 locations across Georgia, North Carolina, Nevada and Texas. Since 1998, Fitness Connection has provided an exceptional fitness experience that is accessible to everyone. With a dedicated staff and extraordinary facilities, members can enjoy a remarkable fitness experience at a low monthly cost, starting at just $10. Fitness Connection is Your GYM Come True™ with its commitment to accommodating individuals at all stages of their health and fitness journey. To learn more about Fitness Connection, visit www.fitnessconnection.com.

