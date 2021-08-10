Fitness Consumers Remain Resilient as TeamUp Responds With More Feature Upgrades to Boost Fitness Class Delivery

PALO ALTO, Calif., Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The fitness industry has shown once again incredible resilience in the face of new regulations and challenging operating environments. With a large percentage of customers quarantined at any one time, this has led to a higher demand for online services including replacing their face to face personal sessions with online for periods of time. Consumers have a desire to keep training, whatever the changing circumstances, and they want access to the businesses they rely on.

TeamUp Appointments Feature

TeamUp fitness management software continues to respond to these demands for tools and resources to keep their customers' doors open, today with a brand new feature — Appointments. Since the start of the pandemic, TeamUp has launched an online class integration with Zoom, a built-in on-demand platform, and now the most flexible and powerful Appointment booking feature in the market.

Appointments arrive at the perfect time to both assist these owners in meeting their own customers' demands as well as help them find ways to grow their businesses in a period of uncertainty. The ability for fitness businesses to provide this personalised service with the support of a complete booking system that enables them to offer and deliver multiple services in-person and online boasts flexibility, innovation, and opportunity.

TeamUp has recently been awarded as a category leader and front runner for personal training software by several review platforms including GetApp, Capterra, and Software Advice, and when compared against other competing PT software, TeamUp has consistently ranked at number one based on customer feedback.

"This is a game-changer for all those who want to manage their one to one's as well as classes. Thanks, backroom boys and girls for coming up with the goods and always listening to our wish lists and making them come true." - Karen Grinter, owner Northants Pilates.

"Appointments is a big step to supporting our customers in ever greater and more diverse ways. We are thrilled to be able to provide them with a scheduling tool that enables them to run the best version of their business, in-person, online, or hybrid." - Tim Green, Head of Marketing, TeamUp.

To find out more about TeamUp or the new Appointments scheduling system, visit their website or reach out for more information.

Contact: Tim Green

+44 (0) 1473 378252

[email protected]

SOURCE TeamUp